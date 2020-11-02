Solid-State LiDAR Market Will Raise Beyond Imagination over Period 2027

Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.

Some of the key players of Solid-State LiDAR Market:

AEye, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., Innovusion, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

The Global Solid-State LiDAR Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

MEMS-Based Scanning, Optical Phased Arrays, Flash LiDAR

Segmentation by application:

Intelligent Machine Vision and Robotics, Assisted Surgery, Air Quality Monitoring, Aerial Drones, Autonomous Vehicles, Automation of Factory Robots

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Solid-State LiDAR market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Solid-State LiDAR market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solid-State LiDAR Market Size

2.2 Solid-State LiDAR Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solid-State LiDAR Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Solid-State LiDAR Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solid-State LiDAR Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solid-State LiDAR Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales by Product

4.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue by Product

4.3 Solid-State LiDAR Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

