Automotive Lighting Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2026

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Automotive Lighting market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Automotive Lighting Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Automotive Lighting market sustainability.

Global automotive lighting market is valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The automotive lighting market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Automotive lighting are the electrical equipment™s which are installed in both the passenger and commercial vehicles. The automotive lighting market is primarily driven owing to surge in demand for premium segment vehicles in both developed anand developing countries, lighting regulations for better visibility & safety and high demand for adaptive lighting. The Lighting plays a pivotal role considering vehicle safety. The aAutomotive manufacturers provide a range of lighting options to enhance the vehicle visibility in unfavorable weather conditions. The automobile manufacturers are focusing to enhance both the vehicle & individual safety in night driving conditions as around 30% of all the vehicle accidents occur in the during night. The surging adoption of advanced technologies mainly in automobile components & the escalating demand for the complete efficiency of vehicles are shifting the focus of original equipment manufacturers towards vehicle lighting which is supplementing the development and growth of automotive lighting market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Lighting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging in demand for premium segment vehicles in both urban and semi-urban provinces along with escalating demand for adaptive lighting across the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

Valeo Group

Magneti Marelli SpA

Tungsram

Hyundai Mobis

Lumax Industries

Osram

Philips

Zizala Lichtsysteme

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Application Type:

Interior Lighting

Exterior Lighting

By Technology:

Halogen

Xenon

LED

Other Technologies

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Lighting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Automotive Lighting market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Automotive Lighting market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Automotive Lighting Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

