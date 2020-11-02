Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

An Up to Date Report on “Automotive HVAC Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Automotive HVAC Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Automotive HVAC market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Automotive HVAC Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Automotive HVAC market sustainability.

Global Automotive HVAC Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Automotive HVAC Market valued approximately USD 14.03 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Heating, ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is used for controlling the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. It provides purified air to the vehicle cabin, ensuring thermal comfort to driver and passengers. It also offers various benefits such as air temperature control, inspect the moisture content in the air, better temperature variability, eliminates excessive humidity from the circulating air, safer drive, more comfortable driving experience and it can be accessed remotely. These benefits are also driving the growth of automotive HVAC market across the globe. Global Automotive HVAC Market is continuously growing across the world. The major driving factor of global Automotive HVAC market are rising use of vehicles and growing safety concern. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing acceptance of geothermal pumps and use of environment saving refrigerants are boosting the market growth of Automotive HVAC. The factors restraining global Automotive HVAC market are high maintenance expenses and shift in preference towards eco-friendly solutions. Moreover, increasing government regulation to develop energy efficient and low emission solutions are also adversely affecting the market growth.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of key automobile manufacturers, large scale production of vehicles and increasing vehicle demand in developing nations such as India, South Korea and China. (Fact). Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Automotive HVAC market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising disposable income and improving macroeconomic & production capacity.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Mahle Behr GmbH

¢Calsonic Kansei Co.

¢Air International Thermal Systems (AITS)

¢Denso Co.

¢DelStar Technologies

¢Valeo SA

¢Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

¢Delphi Automotive Plc

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values in the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

oAutomatic

oManual

By Vehicle:

oPassenger Cars

oLight Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

oHeavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs))

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive HVAC Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Automotive HVAC market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Automotive HVAC market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Automotive HVAC Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

