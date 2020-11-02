Canola Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue 2026|Louis Dreyfus Company, ADM, Cargill

Global Canola Oil Market Overview:

The global Canola Oil market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Canola Oil Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Canola Oil market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Canola Oil market are: Louis Dreyfus Company, ADM, Cargill, Bunge, Richardson Oilseed, Viterra, Al Ghurair, CHS, Pacific Coast Canola (PCC), Oliyar, Wilmar International, COFCO, Chinatex Corporation, Maple Grain and Oil Industry, HSGC, Zhongsheng, Allstar, H-Best, Yingcheng Oil Company, Daodaoquan

Request a Sample of this report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638358/global-canola-oil-market

Global Canola Oil Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Cold-pressed Canola Oil, Extracted Canola Oil

Segment By Product Application:

, Food Industry, Biofuels, Oleo Chemicals, Other

Global Canola Oil Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Canola Oil market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Canola Oil market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Canola Oil Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Canola Oil market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Canola Oil Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Canola Oil market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Canola Oil Market Research Report: Louis Dreyfus Company, ADM, Cargill, Bunge, Richardson Oilseed, Viterra, Al Ghurair, CHS, Pacific Coast Canola (PCC), Oliyar, Wilmar International, COFCO, Chinatex Corporation, Maple Grain and Oil Industry, HSGC, Zhongsheng, Allstar, H-Best, Yingcheng Oil Company, Daodaoquan

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at about Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638358/global-canola-oil-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Canola Oil Market Overview

1.1 Canola Oil Product Overview

1.2 Canola Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cold-pressed Canola Oil

1.2.2 Extracted Canola Oil

1.3 Global Canola Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Canola Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Canola Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Canola Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Canola Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Canola Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Canola Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Canola Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Canola Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Canola Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Canola Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Canola Oil Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Canola Oil Industry

1.5.1.1 Canola Oil Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Canola Oil Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Canola Oil Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Canola Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Canola Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Canola Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Canola Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Canola Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Canola Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Canola Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Canola Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Canola Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Canola Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Canola Oil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Canola Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Canola Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Canola Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Canola Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Canola Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Canola Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Canola Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Canola Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Canola Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Canola Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Canola Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Canola Oil by Application

4.1 Canola Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Industry

4.1.2 Biofuels

4.1.3 Oleo Chemicals

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Canola Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Canola Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Canola Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Canola Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Canola Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Canola Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Canola Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil by Application 5 North America Canola Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Canola Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Canola Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Canola Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canola Oil Business

10.1 Louis Dreyfus Company

10.1.1 Louis Dreyfus Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Louis Dreyfus Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Louis Dreyfus Company Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Louis Dreyfus Company Canola Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Louis Dreyfus Company Recent Development

10.2 ADM

10.2.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.2.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ADM Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Louis Dreyfus Company Canola Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 ADM Recent Development

10.3 Cargill

10.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cargill Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cargill Canola Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.4 Bunge

10.4.1 Bunge Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bunge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bunge Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bunge Canola Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Bunge Recent Development

10.5 Richardson Oilseed

10.5.1 Richardson Oilseed Corporation Information

10.5.2 Richardson Oilseed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Richardson Oilseed Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Richardson Oilseed Canola Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Richardson Oilseed Recent Development

10.6 Viterra

10.6.1 Viterra Corporation Information

10.6.2 Viterra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Viterra Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Viterra Canola Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Viterra Recent Development

10.7 Al Ghurair

10.7.1 Al Ghurair Corporation Information

10.7.2 Al Ghurair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Al Ghurair Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Al Ghurair Canola Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Al Ghurair Recent Development

10.8 CHS

10.8.1 CHS Corporation Information

10.8.2 CHS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CHS Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CHS Canola Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 CHS Recent Development

10.9 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

10.9.1 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Canola Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Recent Development

10.10 Oliyar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Canola Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Oliyar Canola Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Oliyar Recent Development

10.11 Wilmar International

10.11.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wilmar International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Wilmar International Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Wilmar International Canola Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Wilmar International Recent Development

10.12 COFCO

10.12.1 COFCO Corporation Information

10.12.2 COFCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 COFCO Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 COFCO Canola Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 COFCO Recent Development

10.13 Chinatex Corporation

10.13.1 Chinatex Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chinatex Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chinatex Corporation Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chinatex Corporation Canola Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 Chinatex Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Maple Grain and Oil Industry

10.14.1 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Corporation Information

10.14.2 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Canola Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Recent Development

10.15 HSGC

10.15.1 HSGC Corporation Information

10.15.2 HSGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 HSGC Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 HSGC Canola Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 HSGC Recent Development

10.16 Zhongsheng

10.16.1 Zhongsheng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhongsheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Zhongsheng Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Zhongsheng Canola Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhongsheng Recent Development

10.17 Allstar

10.17.1 Allstar Corporation Information

10.17.2 Allstar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Allstar Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Allstar Canola Oil Products Offered

10.17.5 Allstar Recent Development

10.18 H-Best

10.18.1 H-Best Corporation Information

10.18.2 H-Best Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 H-Best Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 H-Best Canola Oil Products Offered

10.18.5 H-Best Recent Development

10.19 Yingcheng Oil Company

10.19.1 Yingcheng Oil Company Corporation Information

10.19.2 Yingcheng Oil Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Yingcheng Oil Company Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Yingcheng Oil Company Canola Oil Products Offered

10.19.5 Yingcheng Oil Company Recent Development

10.20 Daodaoquan

10.20.1 Daodaoquan Corporation Information

10.20.2 Daodaoquan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Daodaoquan Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Daodaoquan Canola Oil Products Offered

10.20.5 Daodaoquan Recent Development 11 Canola Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Canola Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Canola Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Purchase the Global Canola Oil Market Report at USD(3,350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2d3c0449e14d75b0098f183ac909b8d1,0,1,global-canola-oil-market

About Us