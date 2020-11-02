Canned Tuna Market Current and Future TRend Scenario Explored in New Latest Report|Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF)

Global Canned Tuna Market Overview:

The global Canned Tuna market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Canned Tuna Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Canned Tuna market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Canned Tuna market are: Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown Prince, Inc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo

Global Canned Tuna Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Canned White Tuna, Canned Light Tuna, The segment of canned white tuna holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 64%.

Segment By Product Application:

, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others, Supermarkets and hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna about 58%.

Global Canned Tuna Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Canned Tuna market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Canned Tuna market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Canned Tuna Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Canned Tuna market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Canned Tuna Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Canned Tuna market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Canned Tuna Market Overview

1.1 Canned Tuna Product Overview

1.2 Canned Tuna Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Canned White Tuna

1.2.2 Canned Light Tuna

1.3 Global Canned Tuna Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Canned Tuna Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Canned Tuna Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Canned Tuna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Canned Tuna Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Canned Tuna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Canned Tuna Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Canned Tuna Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Canned Tuna Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Canned Tuna Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Canned Tuna Industry

1.5.1.1 Canned Tuna Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Canned Tuna Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Canned Tuna Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Canned Tuna Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Canned Tuna Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Canned Tuna Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Canned Tuna Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Canned Tuna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Canned Tuna Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Canned Tuna Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Canned Tuna Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Canned Tuna as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Canned Tuna Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Canned Tuna Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Canned Tuna Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Canned Tuna Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Canned Tuna Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Canned Tuna Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Canned Tuna Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Canned Tuna Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Canned Tuna Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Canned Tuna Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Canned Tuna by Application

4.1 Canned Tuna Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

4.1.2 Convenience Stores

4.1.3 Online Retailers

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Canned Tuna Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Canned Tuna Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Canned Tuna Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Canned Tuna Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Canned Tuna by Application

4.5.2 Europe Canned Tuna by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Canned Tuna by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna by Application 5 North America Canned Tuna Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Canned Tuna Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Canned Tuna Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Canned Tuna Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canned Tuna Business

10.1 Dongwon

10.1.1 Dongwon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dongwon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dongwon Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dongwon Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.1.5 Dongwon Recent Development

10.2 Bumble Bee Foods

10.2.1 Bumble Bee Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bumble Bee Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bumble Bee Foods Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dongwon Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.2.5 Bumble Bee Foods Recent Development

10.3 Thai Union Group (TUF)

10.3.1 Thai Union Group (TUF) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thai Union Group (TUF) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Thai Union Group (TUF) Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Thai Union Group (TUF) Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.3.5 Thai Union Group (TUF) Recent Development

10.4 Crown Prince, Inc.

10.4.1 Crown Prince, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Crown Prince, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Crown Prince, Inc. Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Crown Prince, Inc. Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.4.5 Crown Prince, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Natural Sea

10.5.1 Natural Sea Corporation Information

10.5.2 Natural Sea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Natural Sea Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Natural Sea Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.5.5 Natural Sea Recent Development

10.6 Wild Planet

10.6.1 Wild Planet Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wild Planet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Wild Planet Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Wild Planet Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.6.5 Wild Planet Recent Development

10.7 American Tuna

10.7.1 American Tuna Corporation Information

10.7.2 American Tuna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 American Tuna Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 American Tuna Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.7.5 American Tuna Recent Development

10.8 Century Pacific Food

10.8.1 Century Pacific Food Corporation Information

10.8.2 Century Pacific Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Century Pacific Food Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Century Pacific Food Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.8.5 Century Pacific Food Recent Development

10.9 Frinsa del Noroeste

10.9.1 Frinsa del Noroeste Corporation Information

10.9.2 Frinsa del Noroeste Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Frinsa del Noroeste Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Frinsa del Noroeste Canned Tuna Products Offered

10.9.5 Frinsa del Noroeste Recent Development

10.10 Hagoromo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Canned Tuna Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hagoromo Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hagoromo Recent Development 11 Canned Tuna Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Canned Tuna Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Canned Tuna Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

