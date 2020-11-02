Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2026

Research report on global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Artificial Intelligence in Construction market sustainability.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are growing demand across end user industries, technological advancements have encouraged the organizations especially construction and engineering sector and the increasing digital data. In addition, a rapid surge in the growth of the digital data has been witnessed owing to the growing adoption of Building Information Systems (BIM), security sensors, drones, and machine telematics. This is encouraging construction companies to adopt advanced analytics solutions to take the full advantage of the huge amount of digital data and extract actionable insights. The major restraining factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are unstructured construction environment and lack of skilled workforce. Moreover, adoption of the drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles in the construction sector is also backing the growth of the artificial intelligence in construction market. Artificial Intelligence in Construction Management is the core of artificial intelligence. With data collected at various cycles of the construction project across many different projects in construction firms, this provides valuable learning information for artificial intelligence applications. Artificial intelligence serves as a helpful tool for every phase of the construction project. The major key benefits of artificial intelligence are By using Construction Language Analysis, from tools such as Autodesk BIM 360 software, algorithms are able to understand complex data and predict potential problems, by using AI technology in the construction industry and scanning software, they can track the body movement of bricklayers to analyses their form in order to reduce the amount of injuries on-site and artificial intelligence in construction can be used to measure a project™s parameters which is then fed into a computer which understands the data and requirements of their physical location.

The regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North-America has accounted the dominant share in the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market due to high investments by construction companies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is also expected to register a considerable growth rate in the market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the leading countries in this region. The market growth is due to increase in demand by the economies to develop smart city projects which require better amenities that boost the real estate sector.

The leading market player are:

¢IBM

¢Microsoft

¢Oracle

¢SAP

¢Alice Technologies

¢Aurora Computer Services

¢Autodesk

¢Coins Global

¢Beyond Limits

¢Plangrid

¢Renoworks Software

¢Bentley Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

oProject Management

oField Management

oRisk Management

oSchedule Management

oSupply-Chain Management

oOthers

By Industry:

oResidential

oInstitutional Commercial

oHeavy construction

oOthers

By Component:

oSolutions

oServices

By Stage of Construction:

oPre-Construction

oConstruction Stage

oPost-Construction

By Technology:

oMachine Learning & Deep Learning

oNatural Language Processing

By Deployment:

oCloud

oOn-Premises

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

