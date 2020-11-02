Aquafeed Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2019-2026

Recent report on “Aquafeed Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Aquafeed market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Aquafeed Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Aquafeed market sustainability.

Global Aquafeed market to reach USD 202.7 billion by 2025.

The aqua feed market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecasted period of 2016-2023.The constant rise in consumption of seafood & rising aquaculture industry is significantly resulting in market growth considering aqua feed across the globe. Aqua feed is mainly utilized to feed omnivorous animals fish like tilapia, common carp, catfish & milkfish and carnivorous fish such as salmon, eel, trout, sea bream and tuna along with crustacean species which includes freshwater prawns, crabs, lobsters and brackish-water shrimps. The Aqua feeds are compounded meals that are prepared from the aquatic animals through mixing various raw materials & additives. These blends are mainly prepared according to the specific requirements of the various species & age of the animal. Aqua feed is on the up surging trend and has become pivotal to aquaculture industry owing to its nutritional, growth promoting properties and immune resistant qualities. The Fishes & crustaceans have been surfaced as the major end users of aqua feed across the globe. In the present scenario, with the escalating need for protein-rich healthy food items, the consumption of fish has enhanced significantly, which in turn consecutively, is compelling aqua culturists to provide them with high-quality aqua feed. The utility of modern feed management techniques along with high awareness levels are the key factors responsible for the high consumption of feed amino acids considering the growing markets such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. Soybean is a significant source of protein for aquafeed& is rich and highly digestible xanthophylls and amino acids. Owing to this they are extensively utilized as key source of protein in the production of aquafeed. On the basis of end user, the fish segment of the aqua feed market accounted for the largest market on the global scenario in the year 2016. The fish is the cheapest &most easily accessible and digestible animal proteins. The rise in fish farming activities along with aquaculture has significantly led to enhancement in demand for fish feed which is further augmenting the growth of aquafeed market in the country.

The Key Market Players Mainly Include-

¢Archer Daniels Midland Company

¢Ridley Corporation Limited

¢Avanti Feeds Limited

¢Nutreco N.V.

¢Purina Animal Nutrition

¢Nutriad

¢Norel Animal Nutrition

¢Cargill

¢Alltech

¢Aller Aqua A/S

¢Biomar

¢Biomin Holding GmbH

¢De Heus Animal Nutrition

¢Dibaq A.S

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered following segments for the study:

By Ingredients:

¢Soybean

¢Fish Meal

¢Corn

¢Additives

¢Fish Oil

¢Others

By Additives:

¢Antibiotics

¢Antioxidants

¢Vitamins

¢Feed Enzymes

¢Amino Acids

¢Feed Acidifiers

¢Other Additives

By End-User:

¢Fish

¢Crustaceans

¢Mollusks

¢Others

The regional analysis of Global Aquafeed Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Regions:

¢North America

oU.S.

oCanada

¢Europe

oUK

oGermany

¢Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

¢Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

¢Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aquafeed Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Aquafeed market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Aquafeed market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Aquafeed Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

