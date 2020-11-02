Global Medical Robotic System Market to Register Substantial Global Expansion by 2027, Get Understanding of COVID 19 effect on Industry: Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Medical Robotic System Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Global Medical Robotic System Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Global Medical Robotic System Market report an exceptional one.

Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Market Definition:

Medical robotic systems are self-powered devices aimed at guiding the surgeon, his positioning and manipulation of surgical instruments. These systems aid in performing minimally invasive surgeries effectively and efficiently with utmost precision. They have been variedly used in different types of surgeries already with a high success rate.

US in the region of North America dominated the market share in 2017, and it is set to stay at top again by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Type (Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robots, Laparoscopy Robots, Steerable Robotic Catheters, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Emergency Response Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Telemedicine, Laparoscopy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Drivers:

Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth

The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market

High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained

