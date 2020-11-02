Offshore Rental Equipment Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | Weatherford International, Hoover Ferguson Group, Ensign Energy Services

“

The report titled Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Rental Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Rental Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Rental Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Weatherford International, Hoover Ferguson Group, Ensign Energy Services, Norwegian Offshore Rental, Superior Energy Services, Bois Equipment Rentals, Tiger Offshore, ORS

Market Segmentation by Product: Flow and Pressure Equipment

Drill Equipent



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas

Marine Engineering

Exploration



The Offshore Rental Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Rental Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Rental Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Rental Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Rental Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Rental Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Rental Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Rental Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Offshore Rental Equipment

1.1 Offshore Rental Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 Offshore Rental Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Offshore Rental Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Flow and Pressure Equipment

2.5 Drill Equipent

3 Offshore Rental Equipment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Oil and Gas

3.5 Marine Engineering

3.6 Exploration

4 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Offshore Rental Equipment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Rental Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Offshore Rental Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Offshore Rental Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Offshore Rental Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Weatherford International

5.1.1 Weatherford International Profile

5.1.2 Weatherford International Main Business

5.1.3 Weatherford International Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Weatherford International Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Weatherford International Recent Developments

5.2 Hoover Ferguson Group

5.2.1 Hoover Ferguson Group Profile

5.2.2 Hoover Ferguson Group Main Business

5.2.3 Hoover Ferguson Group Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hoover Ferguson Group Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hoover Ferguson Group Recent Developments

5.3 Ensign Energy Services

5.5.1 Ensign Energy Services Profile

5.3.2 Ensign Energy Services Main Business

5.3.3 Ensign Energy Services Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ensign Energy Services Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Norwegian Offshore Rental Recent Developments

5.4 Norwegian Offshore Rental

5.4.1 Norwegian Offshore Rental Profile

5.4.2 Norwegian Offshore Rental Main Business

5.4.3 Norwegian Offshore Rental Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Norwegian Offshore Rental Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Norwegian Offshore Rental Recent Developments

5.5 Superior Energy Services

5.5.1 Superior Energy Services Profile

5.5.2 Superior Energy Services Main Business

5.5.3 Superior Energy Services Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Superior Energy Services Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Developments

5.6 Bois Equipment Rentals

5.6.1 Bois Equipment Rentals Profile

5.6.2 Bois Equipment Rentals Main Business

5.6.3 Bois Equipment Rentals Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bois Equipment Rentals Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bois Equipment Rentals Recent Developments

5.7 Tiger Offshore

5.7.1 Tiger Offshore Profile

5.7.2 Tiger Offshore Main Business

5.7.3 Tiger Offshore Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Tiger Offshore Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Tiger Offshore Recent Developments

5.8 ORS

5.8.1 ORS Profile

5.8.2 ORS Main Business

5.8.3 ORS Offshore Rental Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ORS Offshore Rental Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ORS Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Offshore Rental Equipment Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Offshore Rental Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

