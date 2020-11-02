Cosmetics Industry Lay Groundwork for Airless Packaging Market Expansion

Summary

Global Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Material Type (Plastic, Glass and Others), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Tubes and Others), by Dispenser Type (Pumps, Dropper, and Twist & Click), by End-use (Personal Care, Healthcare, Homecare and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

In the recent publication of Market Research Future (MRFR), on the airless packaging global market industry, our proficient analysts reasons out the potential changes in the market for the forecast period. As per MRFR study, the global market for airless packaging can expand at 4.53% CAGR by 2025. The airless packaging market worth is estimated at USD 5,658.3 Mn by 2025. The airless packaging market 2020 can experience a sharp rise as their implications in the pharmaceutical sector is surging.

Airless packaging, the liquid dispensing packaging technology to prevent normal atmospheric air interaction with the formulation inside is gaining high popularity across pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care & home care. Considering unpredictable changes in climate and presence of other air contaminants, are causes for the high promptness for using airless packaging for most materials to avoid product contamination. The growth of the airless packaging market can be driven by increase in the demand for premium range products and the need to reduce wastage of products. Airless packaging can extend the shelf lives, registering a high evacuation rate with accurate dosing. Thus, can spur the growth of the market. Minimal wastage is an important parameter for the choice of packaging in the packaging sector. Airless packaging ensures low wastage of the original content. Thus, impel the market growth.

Key Competitors

MRFR registered some well-established airless packaging vendors. They are; HCP Packaging (Shanghai), Fusion PKG (Texas), APC Packaging (Florida), Lumson S.p.An (Italy), Silgan Holdings Inc (US), Aptar Group, INC.(US), Albea S.A.(France), and Quadpack (Spain).

Segmental Study

The airless packaging global market study is based on material, dispenser type, packaging type, and end-use. The material-based segments of the airless packaging market are glass, plastic, and others. The plastic segment can head the global market in terms of revenue generated. The high utility of plastic to develop appealing packages can aid in the promotion and marketing of the airless packaging of cosmetic products. Thus, the high demand for plastic and its facility of air tight sealing can be attributed to its expansion of the market.

The packaging type-based segments are bottles and jars. Bottles can dominated the airless packaging global market. The primary packaging applications of airless bottle packaging can result in the expansion of the market growth.

The dispenser type-based segments of the market are dropper, twist, and click.

The end-use-type based segments of the market are pharmaceutical, personal care and home care, and food and beverages. The personal care and home care segment can secure the largest worldwide airless packaging market. The availability of airless packaging in different shapes and sizes to suit requirements of customers can drive the demand for airless packaging. Hence, prompt its growth.

Regional Analysis

The pharmaceutical sector, followed by the packaging sector in Europe, are reputed to contribute significantly to the GDP of the region. The implication of automation trends in the packaging sector has considerably benefitted the production of airless packaging. Extensive attention is given to the manufacturing of airless packages to prevent contamination. In addition, the high number of medicine dealers present in the region can boost the expansion of EU airless packaging market in the study period. In North America, the airless packaging market can register a substantial CAGR by 2025. The growing need to substitute plastic packaging can improve the regional market growth. Germany can dominate EU airless packaging market due to increase the demand for airless packaging. In Asia Pacific, the airless packaging market can rise owing to the intensifying stringency of food safety policies.

