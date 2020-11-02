Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Automotive Infotainment Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Automotive Infotainment Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Automotive Infotainment Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Infotainment Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Infotainment Systems market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Automotive Infotainment Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Rear Seat Infotainment Systems

The demand for rear-seat infotainment systems has increased over the past three years. Earlier rear-seat infotainment systems were used only in luxury cars. Thus, to sustain in the highly competitive taxi industry, the taxi firms started incorporating innovative products and services; to offer the best service to their customers. Currently, an infotainment system is one of the trending services deployed by taxi firms.

– In February 2018, Samsung Electronics signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Southeast Asian largest car-hailing firm, Grab, where the former company will supply its car infotainment system to Grab’s taxis.

In addition to this, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles has made automakers to not only focus on driver assistance systems but also on the infotainment systems, including rear seat infotainment system. Audi A8 is the world’s first level 3 autonomous driving vehicle to go into production, which features a new rear seat infotainment system developed by NVIDIA.

Additionally, in North America and Europe, 2018 and 2019 vehicle models from GM, Ford, and Mazda are and will be equipped with VOXX automotive’s evolution series (EVO) rear seat infotainment system. The system will be using the advanced multimedia framework from Cinemo technologies, which creates a systematic process for indexing, aggregating, searching, streaming, and playing multimedia content.

Even, emerging markets like India have been witnessing automotive players entering into the rear-seat infotainment system. For instance, in 2018, Blaupunkt, car infotainment supplier entered into the rear seat infotainment system with the launch of its BP RSE AD 10.1. This rear seat monitor is ultra-thin and runs Android on 4.4.4 OS with a QUAD CORE processor and features a capacitive touch screen and built-in Wi-Fi.

Thus, based on the aforementioned developments, the demand for rear-seat infotainment systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

China driving the Asia-Pacific Market

Among Asia Pacific countries, China occupied more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific automotive industry, owing to its highest vehicle sales over the past decade. The country is anticipated to continue to see positive vehicle sales during the forecast period, owing to the growing focusing on new energy vehicles (NEV) among automakers.

The shift from simple audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems that support multiple features such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Telematics, etc. are driving the demand for infotainment systems in the country.

Earlier, the infotainment system in a vehicle was offered only on the top spec trim. But now, OEMs are offering infotainment systems even in the mid and entry-level trims. Additionally, the road infrastructure in China is developing and thus, navigation has become a must-have feature in almost all teh vehicles.

CHJ Automotive, an electric vehicle manufacturer in China, launched ONE, a smart electric luxury SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a four-screen infotainment system, including a smart voice system. The ONE features a dual-chip system and a dual-system structure and is equipped with a Qualcomm Xiao Long 820A-class chip and has an Android Automotive compatible system.

BAIC Yinxiang Automobile Co. Ltd. has collaborated with ADAYO (a subsidiary of Foryou Corporation). ADAYO specializes in the design and development of vehicle infotainment systems, Beidou, GPS, and GLONASS (single-or dual-mode) navigation systems, and driver assistance systems. This partnership will build new platforms for BAIC Yinxiang’s second product restructure to realize a platform production mode and to improve intelligent vehicle manufacturing.

Study objectives of Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Infotainment Systems market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Infotainment Systems market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Infotainment Systems market trends that influence the global Automotive Infotainment Systems market

Detailed TOC of Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Technology Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Installation Type

5.1.1 In-dash Infotainment

5.1.2 Rear Seat Infotainment

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Car

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Denso Corporation

6.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.3 Continental AG

6.2.4 Harman International Industries Inc.

6.2.5 Magnetic Marelli S.p.A

6.2.6 Kenwood Corporation

6.2.7 Alpine Electronics, Inc.,

6.2.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.2.9 Visteon Corporation

6.2.10 Pioneer Corporation

6.2.11 Aptiv PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

