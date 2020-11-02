Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Automotive Automatic Transmission market” and its expanding nature. The Automotive Automatic Transmission market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Automotive Automatic Transmission market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Automatic Transmission market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Automatic Transmission market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

OEMs Focusing on Developing Advanced Automatic Transmission

The German automatic transmission supplier ZF developed a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The company’s main focus was to improve fuel efficiency by using lightweight technology.

– The new gear set design consists of four planetary gear sets and five shift elements that help in minimizing the drag loss and improve transmission efficiency. The optional hydraulic impulse oil storage (HIS) offers start/stop function, which can increase the fuel savings.

– This new automatic transmission is hybrid compatible and can be used across all AWD dive concepts, which include AWD center differential integrated, integrated AWD system, and hang-on AWD.

During 2017, ZF manufactured 3.5 million units of its 8-speed automatic transmission for Aston Martin, FCA, JLR, and for the Volkswagen group. In 2019, the company received a billion dollar contract from BMW, in which, ZF is expected to supply its latest version of this 8-speed automatic transmission for a BMW’s series of models that may be launched in 2022.

Furthermore, ZF is also testing the possibilities in starting the production of this technology for China and the United States, where the shares of automatic passenger cars are high.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China, India, and the ASEAN countries, are anticipated to witness high demand for automatic cars, especially India, with the continually growing vehicle population.

In India, the demand for automatic transmission cars and SUVs has significantly increased over the past three years.

During 2014-2015, the sales of passenger cars with automatic transmission accounted for 5% of the total sales. By the end of 2018, this figure increased to 12% of the total passenger car sales, accounting to about 3.7 lakh units a year. Maruti Suzuki was the largest producer of automatic cars in India, with sales accounting to over 1.5 lakh units in 2018.

Almost 80% of the cars sold in India are under the price range of 12 lakhs. Within this price range, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Toyota’s Yaris, and Honda’s Amaze are the top-selling automatic transmission cars in the country.

Although most Indian buyers prefer a manual SUV, the demand for automatic transmission SUVs has increased over the past two years. Most of the premium SUV models available in the Indian market, such as Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi Q-Series, BMW X-Series, etc., have an automatic transmission as a standard system.

In the light of the worsening road conditions, advancements in technology, growing preference toward economy and convenience, and rising demand for fuel-efficient cars, the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in India is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Automatic Transmission market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Automatic Transmission market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Automatic Transmission market trends that influence the global Automotive Automatic Transmission market

Detailed TOC of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Automatic Transmission (AT)

5.1.2 Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

5.1.3 Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

5.1.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

5.2 By Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline (Petrol)

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.2.4 Electric Vehicle

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

5.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Iran

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Aisin Seiki

6.2.2 Allison Transmission Holdings

6.2.3 BorgWarner

6.2.4 Continental AG

6.2.5 Daimler AG

6.2.6 Delphi Automotive

6.2.7 Eaton Corporation

6.2.8 Fiat Powertrain Technologies

6.2.9 Getrag

6.2.10 Hilite International

6.2.11 Jatco

6.2.12 Magna International

6.2.13 NSK Global

6.2.14 Oerlikon Graziano

6.2.15 Tremec

6.2.16 Valeo

6.2.17 ZF Friedrichshafen

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

