Automotive Safety Systems Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Safety Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Safety Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Emphasis on Safety Solutions

Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems.

As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

Crash data collected by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that about 88% of rear-end collisions happen, due to the negligence of the driver or, due to following the other vehicle closely.

In 2017, speeding was one of the factors for almost 27% of motor vehicle crash deaths. Speeding has been a factor, in more than a quarter of crash deaths, since 2007. As per the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in the serious crash risk. Additionally, in 2017, the percentage of crash deaths involving speeding was higher on minor roads (31%), than on interstates and freeways (27%), or on other major roads (23%). Of the total 9,717 speeding-related fatalities that occurred in 2017, over 52% occurred on roads with speed limits lower than 55 mph.

Furthermore, out of the 6 million car accidents that occur on the US roads every year, over 40% of them (approximately 2.5 million) is the rear-end collisions that transpire, owing to the driver’s lack of attention on the road. More than 80% of these deaths and injuries may have been mitigated if the vehicles were equipped with collision avoidance systems. Thus, in June 2015, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that the collision avoidance systems should become standard on all new passenger and commercial vehicles.

With the growing concerns regarding, both, driver and passenger safety, along with the pedestrians, automobile manufacturers are becoming obligated to equip even their entry-level vehicles with numerous safety and driver-assistance systems, such as blind spot detection, and forward collision warning (FCW) systems. Apart from passenger cars, the demand for advanced driver-assistance safety systems is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially in large trucks.

Lane Departure Warning Systems witnessing High Demand

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) is a group of safety technologies, which have been designed primarily to prevent high-speed accidents on highways, expressways, and freeways. They warn the driver and sometimes take corrective measures and prevent collisions and run-off-road accidents.

With the consistent rise in the vehicle accidents resulting due to abrupt lane change, has been creating concerns among, both, the consumers and governments across the world. Thus, constant technological advancements in the automotive industry are constantly ensuing in adding new features to the automobiles to reduce road accidents and enhance the safety of, both, passengers and drivers in both the vehicles. Thus, in turn, driving the implementation for advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS); which will aid in propelling the market for LDWS.

Apart from passenger cars, the demand for LDWS is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially large trucks. Large trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds drove ~280 billion miles on the US roads in 2015 and were involved in a total of over 400,000 crashes, which resulted in 116,000 injuries and 4,067 deaths. Thus, with advancements in vehicle safety technologies aid in providing opportunities to prevent a significant number of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The cost-benefit analysis performed on the LDWS technology states that installing LDWS in large trucks could potentially prevent, as many as, 6,372 crashes, 1,342 injuries, and 115 death, annually.

– As a result, on Nov 1st, 2017, Alliance for Driver Safety & Security (Trucking Alliance), announced that in order to qualify for membership, trucks must adopt following truck-safety technologies – LDWS, automatic emergency braking systems, air disc brakes, and video-based onboard safety monitoring.

The demand for LDWS has been consistently increasing across the world in, both, the developed and developing regions; and countries across the world are enacting regulations to induce LDWS in vehicles. For instance, South Korea’s, Ministry of Land, Transport, and Maritime Affairs (MOLIT), mandated the inclusion of, both, lane departure warning systems and advanced emergency braking systems in all passenger cars and buses from 2021.

Market Overview:

The global automotive safety systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Owing to the rise in accidents, the enactment of stringent safety regulations and the increasing vehicle safety concerns among the consumers are expected to drive the market studied. To meet the increasing standards for safety features in the vehicles, major ADAS manufacturers in the market have started investing in R&D activities. For instance, Continental AG invested USD 59 million for building a new R&D center in Queretaro, Mexico. The research staff in the center is expected to focus on developing hardware and software, for various ADAS features. Thus, the automotive market is anticipated to witness improved and advanced safety features, during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for a major share of the market studied, especially in the United States, as most of the new-generation passenger cars are likely to be equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD), as standard features.

Companies, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, ZF Group, and Denso Corporation, are some of the major players in the market studied. Key Manufacturers Like

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive

Infineon Technologies

Magna International

WABCO Vehicle Control System

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Autoliv

Mando-Hella Electronics Corp

Toyoda Gosei Co.

Ltd.

BMW

BYD Auto Co. Ltd.. Scope of the Report:

The automotive safety systems market has been segmented by type, end-user, and vehicle type.