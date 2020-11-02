Automotive Safety Systems Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Safety Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Safety Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Emphasis on Safety Solutions
Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems.
As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.
Crash data collected by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that about 88% of rear-end collisions happen, due to the negligence of the driver or, due to following the other vehicle closely.
In 2017, speeding was one of the factors for almost 27% of motor vehicle crash deaths. Speeding has been a factor, in more than a quarter of crash deaths, since 2007. As per the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in the serious crash risk. Additionally, in 2017, the percentage of crash deaths involving speeding was higher on minor roads (31%), than on interstates and freeways (27%), or on other major roads (23%). Of the total 9,717 speeding-related fatalities that occurred in 2017, over 52% occurred on roads with speed limits lower than 55 mph.
Furthermore, out of the 6 million car accidents that occur on the US roads every year, over 40% of them (approximately 2.5 million) is the rear-end collisions that transpire, owing to the driver’s lack of attention on the road. More than 80% of these deaths and injuries may have been mitigated if the vehicles were equipped with collision avoidance systems. Thus, in June 2015, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that the collision avoidance systems should become standard on all new passenger and commercial vehicles.
With the growing concerns regarding, both, driver and passenger safety, along with the pedestrians, automobile manufacturers are becoming obligated to equip even their entry-level vehicles with numerous safety and driver-assistance systems, such as blind spot detection, and forward collision warning (FCW) systems. Apart from passenger cars, the demand for advanced driver-assistance safety systems is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially in large trucks.
Lane Departure Warning Systems witnessing High Demand
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) is a group of safety technologies, which have been designed primarily to prevent high-speed accidents on highways, expressways, and freeways. They warn the driver and sometimes take corrective measures and prevent collisions and run-off-road accidents.
With the consistent rise in the vehicle accidents resulting due to abrupt lane change, has been creating concerns among, both, the consumers and governments across the world. Thus, constant technological advancements in the automotive industry are constantly ensuing in adding new features to the automobiles to reduce road accidents and enhance the safety of, both, passengers and drivers in both the vehicles. Thus, in turn, driving the implementation for advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS); which will aid in propelling the market for LDWS.
Apart from passenger cars, the demand for LDWS is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially large trucks. Large trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds drove ~280 billion miles on the US roads in 2015 and were involved in a total of over 400,000 crashes, which resulted in 116,000 injuries and 4,067 deaths. Thus, with advancements in vehicle safety technologies aid in providing opportunities to prevent a significant number of crashes, injuries, and deaths.
The cost-benefit analysis performed on the LDWS technology states that installing LDWS in large trucks could potentially prevent, as many as, 6,372 crashes, 1,342 injuries, and 115 death, annually.
– As a result, on Nov 1st, 2017, Alliance for Driver Safety & Security (Trucking Alliance), announced that in order to qualify for membership, trucks must adopt following truck-safety technologies – LDWS, automatic emergency braking systems, air disc brakes, and video-based onboard safety monitoring.
The demand for LDWS has been consistently increasing across the world in, both, the developed and developing regions; and countries across the world are enacting regulations to induce LDWS in vehicles. For instance, South Korea’s, Ministry of Land, Transport, and Maritime Affairs (MOLIT), mandated the inclusion of, both, lane departure warning systems and advanced emergency braking systems in all passenger cars and buses from 2021.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Safety Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Safety Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Safety Systems market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Safety Systems market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Safety Systems market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Safety Systems ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Safety Systems market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Safety Systems space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Safety Systems market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Safety Systems Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Safety Systems Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Safety Systems market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Safety Systems market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Safety Systems market trends that influence the global Automotive Safety Systems market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Safety Systems Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Trends
4.7 Policies and Regulations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Active
5.1.1.1 Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS)
5.1.1.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
5.1.1.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
5.1.1.4 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
5.1.1.5 Forward-collision Warning (FCW)
5.1.1.6 Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)
5.1.1.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
5.1.1.8 Others
5.1.2 Passive
5.1.2.1 Seatbelts
5.1.2.2 Airbags
5.1.2.3 Others
5.2 By End-user
5.2.1 OEM
5.2.2 Aftermarket
5.3 By Vehicle Type
5.3.1 Passenger Cars
5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 South Africa
5.4.4.4 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share**
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.2 Delphi Automotive
6.2.3 Infineon Technologies
6.2.4 Magna International
6.2.5 WABCO Vehicle Control System
6.2.6 Continental AG
6.2.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
6.2.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC
6.2.9 Autoliv
6.2.10 Mando-Hella Electronics Corp
6.2.11 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
6.2.12 BMW
6.2.13 BYD Auto Co. Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
