Automotive Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Key Market Trends:
Foreign Investments from Leading Auto Manufacturers
Foreign direct investment has been continually increasing as companies are attracted towards the country’s favorable economic conditions, government support through their initiatives (such as tax exemptions for the first 5 years, VAT exemptions, and land purchase subsidies), skilled workforce, and modern infrastructure.
– Some of the recent investments in ’s automotive sector include PSA Peugeot Citroen’s investment of USD 615 million for setting up their manufacturing facility, which is expected to be operational in 2019.
– The company aims to manufacture 90,000 B-and C-segment passenger vehicles in a year and internal combustion engines (ICE) for passenger cars for both domestic and regional markets.
– Despite having a low population and sales of vehicles within the country, automobile manufacturers in made noteworthy exports to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
– Additionally, ’s integration into the global economy was facilitated by the signing of numerous free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. These trade agreements contributed positively to the emergence of export activities in the country.
– For instance, in 2007, an agreement was formed between and Renault-Nissan Group, resulted in a vast expansion of the company’s engagement in the country, by creating an environment-friendly production site in Tangier costing more than EUR 600 million.
– Additionally, in April 2016, an agreement was made between and the Renault Group to further expand Renault’s involvement and position in , which included the manufacturing of 450,000 vehicles in the country.
Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles
The passenger cars segment witnessed a considerable increase of 4.11% rise in sales during 2017, reaching 155,218 units from its previous year.
During the Q1 of 2019, Dacia stood as the market leader with a 30.3% market share. Renault group in April 2019 has sold about 5,364 units of passenger cars and utility vehicles out of which Dacia alone contributed to 3,157 units. This was followed by Volkswagen with 11,810 units, Peugeot with 11,316 units and Hyundai with 9,882 units sold during 2018.
developed an investment cluster program, which saw Renault enter the local market. Renault will be the only global automaker assembling vehicles in the country until the arrival of Peugeot in 2019.
The demand for luxury cars has increased in 2018 as compared to the previous year. A total of 1,140 hybrid vehicles were sold in the same year as compared to 342 units in 2017. Luxury car manufacturers have also witnessed an increase in their sales. Mercedes-Benz sold 3,105 units and stood as the market leader in the luxury segment followed by BMW with 2,700 units and Audi with 2.572 units.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive market trends that influence the global Automotive market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 PESTEL Analysis
4.6 FDI in Morrocon Automotive Industry
4.7 Government Regulations and Incentives
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vehicle Type
5.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share**
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers
6.3.1.1 Renault-Nissan
6.3.1.2 Ford Motor Company
6.3.1.3 Peugeot
6.3.1.4 Hyundai Motor Company
6.3.1.5 Fiat S.p.A
6.3.1.6 Dacia
6.3.1.7 Volkswagen
6.3.1.8 Mercedes-Benz
6.3.1.9 BMW
6.3.1.10 Audi
6.3.2 Automotive Part Suppliers
6.3.2.1 Denso corporation
6.3.2.2 Delphi Automotive Systems
6.3.2.3 Saint-Gobain PAM
6.3.2.4 Induver Maroc Vitres
6.3.2.5 Lear Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
