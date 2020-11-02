Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years.

– The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.

– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.

As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.

– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present, as well as in the forecast period.

Governments across the world are pushing the EV envelope to reduce the rising pollution from fuel-powered vehicles.

– For instance, France and the United Kingdom have given automakers a deadline to go fully electric by 2040.

– China, which sold half a million EVs in 2016, has set out its own roadmap to completely make its transportation electric by 2030.

– Last year, Germany, home to major automakers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, decided to ban IC engines by 2030.

Thus, the rising trend of electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for electric vehicle charging stations.

China is leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Geographically, China is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the world, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. The new energy vehicle (NEV) share in all light vehicles sold was 7.9%

With the rise in EV sales and demand in the country, the demand for fast charging stations has been increased to support the rising EVs in the country. The idea of implementing DC fast charging infrastructure in the country started in 2013, by partnering with ABB.

With the rapid increase in electric vehicles sales, the demand for DC fast chargers in the country has grown at a steady pace, contributing more than 50% of the overall publicly available fast chargers in 2017, with nearly 82,000 units. The charging stations on the country’s highways are operated by the State Grid Corporation of China. The demand to supply ratio of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in China is high. As the electric vehicle sales are expected to touch the 5 million mark by 2021, the country’s state cabinet has issued a directive focusing on the construction of nearly 4.8 million EV charging stations by 2020. As of 2018, approximately 167,000 EV charging stations are actively sufficing the demand for charging.

is the second largest market for electric vehicles and the demand for green vehicles is rapidly increasing in the region. Factors, such as strong growth in the (owing to comprehensive general taxation plans in which taxes for motor vehicles progressively depends on the CO2 emissions) and change in incentive and subsidies, aided in the rise in sales of EVs.

Market Overview:

The electric vehicle charging station market is expected to record a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The electric vehicles (EV) market has been witnessing significant growth, owing to the growing environmental concerns and rising demand for sustainable and energy efficient transportation.

– Growing adoption and sales of electric vehicles, along with the enactment of laws and subsidies for promoting the adoption of EVs and declining cost of batteries, are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

– Global plug-in vehicle deliveries reached 2.1 million units for 2018, which is 64% higher than for 2017, which included all BEV and PHEV passenger cars sales, light trucks in the United States/Canada, and light commercial vehicle in and China.

– This rise in sales has been the result of the enactment of stringent emission norms by governments and environmental agencies, to control exhaust emission levels, and to promote the usage of zero-emission vehicles. For instance, in China, the government to encourage the adoption of EVs among the consumers, made a policy to reimburse 30% of the total value of the electric vehicle.

Among the regions, is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in terms of deployment of the number of charging stations compared to other regions.

An electric vehicle charging station, also known as EV charging station, ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure, which supplies electric energy for the recharging/charging of plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids.