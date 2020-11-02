Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years.
– The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.
– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.
As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.
– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.
– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present, as well as in the forecast period.
Governments across the world are pushing the EV envelope to reduce the rising pollution from fuel-powered vehicles.
– For instance, France and the United Kingdom have given automakers a deadline to go fully electric by 2040.
– China, which sold half a million EVs in 2016, has set out its own roadmap to completely make its transportation electric by 2030.
– Last year, Germany, home to major automakers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, decided to ban IC engines by 2030.
Thus, the rising trend of electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for electric vehicle charging stations.
China is leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
Geographically, China is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the world, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. The new energy vehicle (NEV) share in all light vehicles sold was 7.9%
With the rise in EV sales and demand in the country, the demand for fast charging stations has been increased to support the rising EVs in the country. The idea of implementing DC fast charging infrastructure in the country started in 2013, by partnering with ABB.
With the rapid increase in electric vehicles sales, the demand for DC fast chargers in the country has grown at a steady pace, contributing more than 50% of the overall publicly available fast chargers in 2017, with nearly 82,000 units. The charging stations on the country’s highways are operated by the State Grid Corporation of China. The demand to supply ratio of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in China is high. As the electric vehicle sales are expected to touch the 5 million mark by 2021, the country’s state cabinet has issued a directive focusing on the construction of nearly 4.8 million EV charging stations by 2020. As of 2018, approximately 167,000 EV charging stations are actively sufficing the demand for charging.
is the second largest market for electric vehicles and the demand for green vehicles is rapidly increasing in the region. Factors, such as strong growth in the (owing to comprehensive general taxation plans in which taxes for motor vehicles progressively depends on the CO2 emissions) and change in incentive and subsidies, aided in the rise in sales of EVs.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Electric Vehicle Charging Station market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Electric Vehicle Charging Station market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Electric Vehicle Charging Station ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Electric Vehicle Charging Station market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Electric Vehicle Charging Station space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Electric Vehicle Charging Station market trends that influence the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market
