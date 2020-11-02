Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245174

Key Market Trends:

AC Motors to Witness Growth

With the advent of incorporating less expensive electronics, a large number of electric vehicles in the market have been using AC motor, due to their improved efficiency and lightweight. Additionally, AC motors are robust and inexpensive when compared to DC motors. Thus, automakers have been widely adopting synchronous AC motors and induction motors, which have benefits of brushless DC motors as well.

Owing to the above features, some of the major companies continue to focus on producing more AC Motors for electric vehicles are Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Continental, etc.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the Global Market

Across the regions, Asia-Pacific has been predominantly capturing the largest share in the market, owing to their highest EV sales, majorly from China. China has been consistently taking aggressive steps to tackle the issue of environmental pollution, which in turn has resulted in the high adoption rate of electric vehicles in its transportation sector. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the globe, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. Further, in 2017, the City of Beijing announced plans to transform its entire taxi fleet to electric propulsion.

Owing to the above trend, major automotive companies has been planning to invest in the Chinese market to take advantage of the strong demand for electric vehicles. Nissan, BYD, Honda, and Toyota motor have all announced their investment plans in the Chinese market, which is expected to collectively sum up to USD 50 billion.

Market Overview:

The global electric motors for electric vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.43%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– With growing emission standards, the need for the adoption of electric vehicles has been a prominent initiative among various countries across the globe.

– Government policies played a huge role in promoting electric vehicles. The results have started to show in the European countries, where electric vehicles have occupied a significant portion of the total vehicle population. In the years to come, China, the US, and few European nations like Norway, France, etc., are positioned to take the leading role in electric vehicles, owing to the supporting government policies.

– However, the shortage of EV charging stations has been hindering the adoption of these vehicles, which in turn is expected to restrict the usage of electric motors for electric vehicles. Key Manufacturers Like

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Magna International

Robert Bosch GmbH

BMW AG

Nissan Motors

Tesla Motors

Toshiba Corporation. Scope of the Report:

Electric motors which are primarily used for propulsion/traction of the electric vehicles have been considered as the scope of the market.