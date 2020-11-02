ISO Certification Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Bureau Veritas, DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ), SGS, Lloyd’s Register Group Services, Intertek, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled ISO Certification Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the ISO Certification market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the ISO Certification industry. Growth of the overall ISO Certification market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

ISO Certification Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the ISO Certification industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the ISO Certification market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

ISO Certification market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 27001-2013

ISO 22301: 2012

ISO/IEC 27032: 2012

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO Lead Auditor Training ISO Certification market segmented on the basis of Application:

Application A

Application B

Application C The major players profiled in this report include:

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)

SGS

Lloyd’s Register Group Services

Intertek

The British Standards Institution

CERTIFICATION EUROPE

NQA

Lakshy Management Consultant