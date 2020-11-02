Swelling Demand for Sardine to Fuel the Growth of the Sardine Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Sardine Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Sardine industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Sardine manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Sardine market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Sardine Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Sardine industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Sardine industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Sardine industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Sardine Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sardine are included:

Some of the key players operating in the global sardine market are Season Brand, King Oscar, Beach Cliff, Crown Prince, Inc., Olig Seafood, Emilia Foods International, Litoralfish, Sea Gold SRL, Sanyo Corporation, DSI Foods Limited, Vialco Skourtopoulos S.A., Ocean Develop Seafoods, Inc., Dacheng International Trade Co.,Ltd., P Interfood, Mikado Foods, Bumble Bee Foods, Ongreen Thailand Co., Century Pacific Food, among others.

Key Developments in the Sardine Market

Sardine market has recorded a weighty growth in the last few years on the outline of various product launches. For instance, in 2013, StarKist Co., a U.S based food company focused on healthy, shelf-stable products, introduced Gourmet Select Sardines in three different flavorful gourmet sauces which include; classic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whole Grain Dijon Mustard, and rustic Tuscan Style Tomato Sauce.

Also, the manufacturers emerging in the sardine market are laying the groundwork for the market growth. For instance, Grupo Pinsa, the owner of the Mexican firm Dolores, a leader and one of the most recognized tuna brands invested 30 Million US dollars in a canning and freezing facility to enter the sardine market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Sardine Market

The frozen sardines that are consumed directly or used in the making of numerous processed foods is leading in the global trade of sardine market. Aggregate global sardine demand picked up in 2017, assisted by advancing commercial settings in both developed and developing regions, plus the revival of some major evolving sardine markets such as Russia and Brazil.

By type, sardines are generally consumed fresh, but they are most commonly found canned since they are so perishable. The suppliers in the sardine market could emphasis on the canned segment as it seems a hot prospect in the forecast period. With growing health concerns among consumer, more people than ever are turning to sardines as they are at the bottommost of the aquatic food chain, feeding on planktons and thus do not contain any metals like mercury, and other contaminants that can be found in the other fishes, which is a dominant driving force of the sardine market.

Countries having main sardine fisheries are Canada, England, Croatia, France, India, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. The outlook for the growth of the sardine market in these countries is increasing relatively at a healthier rate. In terms of Consumption, the APAC countries such as China and Korea are dominating the sardine market. Notably, China has continuously been the major market for sardine, primarily for its large seafood industry.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the sardine market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Sardine market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players