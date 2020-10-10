Latest News 2020: Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: American Augers, Ditch Witch, Goodeng Machine, Herrenknecht AG, Prime Drilling, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industry. Growth of the overall Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

American Augers

Ditch Witch

Goodeng Machine

Herrenknecht AG

Prime Drilling

Sandvik

Toro

Vermeer

XCMG. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market is segmented into

Small Drilling Rig

Medium Drilling Rig

Large Drilling Rig Based on Application Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market is segmented into

Application A

Application B