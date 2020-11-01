Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Fire-resistant Fabrics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fire-resistant Fabrics market report contains a primary overview of the Fire-resistant Fabrics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Fire-resistant Fabrics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fire-resistant Fabrics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Fire-resistant Fabrics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

DowDuPont

Glen Raven

Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

KANEKA CORPORATION

LENZING AG

Newtex Industries

Inc.

PBI Fibers International

Solvay

Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH.

TenCate Fabrics EU.

W. L. Gore & Associates

Inc.

Westex by Milliken

The global fire-resistant fabrics market is expected to record a CAGR of over 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for fire-resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing, stringent industrial standards for fabrics, and growing demand from the mining industry in South America.

– High price of raw materials used to make fire-resistant fabric and lack of safety compliance is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.