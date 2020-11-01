Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) market report contains a primary overview of the Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– The global PEEK market in the healthcare industry is expected to grow at a good rate, because of its increasing medical applications, due to its columnar stiffness, biocompatibility, and torsion strength in very thin walls.

– The healthcare sector is the fastest-growing sector in the global PEEK market. as it is quite established in developed countries, like the United States, etc. and also, with growing penetration in emerging economies, like India and ASEAN countries, due to the ongoing urbanization.

– Medical grade PEEK is used in orthopedics, sterilization cases & trays, medical & dental devices, hemodialysis membranes, etc. Orthopedics occupy the largest share, in terms of consumption.

– Many medical device manufacturers now use implantable PEEK, as a way to improve the biocompatibility of load-bearing implants. It makes implants much more bone-friendly and more compatible with diagnostic imaging than metal implants.

– Currently, PEEK is increasingly becoming the new standard biomaterial, across a wide range of implant applications.

– There is a growing interest in the potential benefits of enhancing the Osseo-conductivity of PEEK with coatings, to provide direct bone on-growth by integrating calcium phosphate and hydroxyapatite within PEEK polymeric base.

– With the increasing applications of PEEK in the healthcare industry is further projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the global market with United States accountig for the largest consumption.

– The US PEEK market is expected to grow at a good rate, because of growing end-user industries, like automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, etc., which is expected to drive the PEEK market.

– Automotive is one of the major industries in the United States. In 2017, the total motor vehicle production of the United Staes was 11,189,985 units. In 2018, the number increased by 1.1% to 11,314,705 units being the second highest producer globally. The country showed strong demand for automotive with lightweight car production reaching 12 million units, and further, it is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is expected to add to the demand for PEEK in the country.

– Furthermore, the electrical & electronics market in the United States is driven by continuous R&D and investment for innovative products. Also, in the United States, consumer electronics has a huge market, and it is expected to register a good growth rate, because of increasing demand for tablets, smartphone, smart drones, and headsets, which is expected to drive the PEEK market.

– Furthermore, the matured aerospace industry boomed, due to growing profits and sales, in recent years. The US defense sector has increased defense spending for equipment, such as planes, etc., which is projected to drive the market for PEEK products, in the country, thus increasing the market in the North America region.

Detailed TOC of Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of Lightweight Materials

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Electrical & Electronics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Glass Filled

5.1.2 Carbon Filled

5.1.3 Unfilled

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A. Schulman, Inc.

6.4.2 Aetna Plastics Corp.

6.4.3 Caledonian Ferguson & Timpson Ltd

6.4.4 CBC Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Celanese Corporation

6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.7 J.K. Overseas

6.4.8 Jilin Province Zhongyan Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Parkway Products, LLC.

6.4.10 Polyone

6.4.11 Quadrant AG

6.4.12 RTP Company

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Solvay

6.4.15 Victrex plc

6.4.16 ZYEX Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Number of Applications in the Healthcare Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

