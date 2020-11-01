High Performance Coatings Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“High Performance Coatings Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the High Performance Coatings market report contains a primary overview of the High Performance Coatings market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global High Performance Coatings market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the High Performance Coatings industry.

Competitor Landscape: High Performance Coatings market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Akzo Nobel NV

Daikin Industries Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Metal Coatings Corp.

Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc.

Endura Coatings LLC

Beckers Group

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

AFT Fluorotec Ltd

The Chemours Company

Hempel Group Market Overview:

The global high performance coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied include increasing construction activities in the United States and Asia-Pacific. Solvent-based adhesives are being phased out to reduce VOC emissions; this is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.