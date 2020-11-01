Low Power WAN Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Low Power WAN Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Low Power WAN market report contains a primary overview of the Low Power WAN market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Low Power WAN market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Low Power WAN industry.

Competitor Landscape: Low Power WAN market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Semtech Corporation

Sigfox SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

LORIOT AG Market Overview:

The low power WAN Market was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 135.10 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 84.53%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LPWAN.

– The rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster market growth. For instance, in October 2018, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.

– Though it is capable of delivering messages to distances ranging about 30-50 km in rural areas, 3-10 km in urban settings and up to 1,000 km in line-of-site applications, its packet size has been limited to 150 messages of 12 bytes per day.

– Major Application of LPWAN includes fleet management, good tracking, smart metering, smart grid management, home automation, waste management, process monitoring & control, climate monitoring, among others.