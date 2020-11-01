Low Power WAN Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Low Power WAN Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Low Power WAN market report contains a primary overview of the Low Power WAN market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Low Power WAN market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Low Power WAN industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275286
Competitor Landscape: Low Power WAN market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275286
Key Market Trends:
5G Technology to Drive the Market Growth
– The 5G technology (5th generation of mobile technology) which is expected to be commercialized by 2020 is likely to support a wide array of future and existing use cases of Low Powered WAN.
– The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LWPAN; thus having a positive impact on the market growth.
– Diverse organizations are raising funds and increasing investment towards 5G technology. For instance, WIG, a wireless infrastructure provider raised GBP 220 million for the investment associated with 5G infrastructure. As a result, it is expected to ascend the demand for the technology over the next six years.
– Notably, the rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster the market growth. For instance, in October 2018, National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.
– Interestingly, Saudi Arabia and UAE is expected to lead towards the investment in smart city projects owing to favorable governments. As a result, it creates an immense opportunity for the companies to invest in these countries which will not only boost the market growth but help in garnering higher market share.
North America Expected to Occupy a Major Share
– North America has a high concentration of growing IoT technology with trends such as Industrial Internet of Things and wearables, coupled with the growth of smart cities are some of the primary factors responsible for the growth of LPWAN networks in the region.
– Many developments towards the growth of smart cities have been happening in the region which is expected to further increase the use of LPWAN in the region.
– Google’s Sidewalk Lab and Waterfront Toronto have been involved in building a smart city at Quayside area in Canada. Competitive evaluations for the existing smart city infrastructure are also leading to better implementation of the Internet of things and would boost the LPWAN market in the region.
Reason to buy Low Power WAN Market Report:
- Low Power WAN market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Low Power WAN market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Low Power WAN market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Low Power WAN and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Low Power WAN market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275286
Detailed TOC of Low Power WAN Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Need of Long Range Connectivity Between Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 LoRaWAN
5.1.2 NB-IoT
5.1.3 LTE-M
5.1.4 Other Types (Sigfox, Weightless etc)
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Service
5.2.2 Managed Service
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Oil and Gas
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
5.3.5 Logistics and Travelling
5.3.6 Other End Users
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Smart Cities
5.4.2 Smart Homes/Buildings
5.4.3 Smart Agriculture
5.4.4 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Semtech Corporation
6.1.2 Sigfox SA
6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 Ingenu Inc.
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Vodafone Group Plc.
6.1.8 LORIOT AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Microturbine Systems Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026
Display Driver IC for TVs Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Self-service Kiosk Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026
Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Colostrum Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Copper Stranded Wire Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
3PL Services Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Accessory Cord Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Activated Carbon Mask Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Online Grocery Services Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co