Selective Laser Sintering Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Research and Development in various Industries is going to Fuel the Demand in the Future
– The research and development happening across different industries have benefited from the progress of the selective laser sintering market and the automotive sector is expected to continue to be the largest consumer of selective laser sintering equipment in the coming years.
– Industries like automobile and aerospace and defense require constant prototyping to study various characteristics. The existing prototyping techniques need more time as compared to laser sintering printers to archive the same level of precision of the model.
– Moreover, the companies are no longer required to create and save the molds for prototyping. Also, any correction to the model can be done instantaneously due to which selective laser sintering is being preferred.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share
– North America is one of the leading adopters of selective laser sintering printers and is considered to be one of the largest markets for selective laser sintering market. The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and increased testing in several industries.
– The region has been known to be a pioneer in innovation due to which the demand for prototyping is high. The investment in the research and development in the region in new and emerging technology is relatively high that helps the region maintain the dominance in the market.
– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market. Some of them include 3D Systems and Prodways Group.
Detailed TOC of Selective Laser Sintering Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Reduced Time for The End Product to Reach the Market
4.3.2 Increased Investments from Government in North America and Europe
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Additional Capital Expenditure and Restriction in Mass Production
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Material
5.1.1 Metal
5.1.2 Plastic
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Aerospace and Defence
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Electronics
5.2.5 Other End-user Industry
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3D Systems, Inc
6.1.2 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
6.1.3 Farsoon Technologies
6.1.4 Prodways Group
6.1.5 Formlabs, Inc.
6.1.6 Ricoh Company, Ltd.
6.1.7 Concept Laser GmbH
6.1.8 Renishaw PLC.
6.1.9 Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.
6.1.10 Sintratec AG
6.1.11 Sharebot S.R.L.
6.1.12 Red Rock SLS
6.1.13 Aspect Inc
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
