Cryocooler Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

Sunpower Inc. (Ametek Inc.)

Ricor Cryogenic & Vacuum System

Brooks Automation Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Janis Research Company LLC

Advanced Research Systems Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

The cryocooler market is expected to record a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2019-2024. There are primarily five types of common cryocooler, each with different operating principles, but all rely on compression and expansion of gas to bring about temperature changes.

– Cryocoolers are used extensively in defense applications, majorly for the cooling of infrared focal planes. Quite specifically, cryocoolers are typically used to cool intrinsic semiconductor type focal planes for mid-wave infrared (nominally 3 to 5-micron wavelength) and longwave infrared (nominally 9 to 12 micron) sensors.

– A significant number of improvements to cryocoolers have occurred in the past two decades, which in turn has allowed many more applications of cryogenics to flourish and find their way into the marketplace.

– Cooling of infrared and visible cameras continue to provide opportunities for small cryocoolers. While the recent years have witnessed a shift from cooled to un-cooled IR cameras, a market remains for high-performance infrared imagers cooled by small Stirling cycle cryocoolers.