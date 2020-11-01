Automotive Digital Mapping Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Digital Mapping Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Digital Mapping market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Digital Mapping market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automotive Digital Mapping market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Digital Mapping industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Micello Inc.

HERE Technologies

TomTom N.V.

ARC Aerial Imaging Inc.

Mapquest Inc.

ESRI Inc.

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Nearmap Ltd. Market Overview:

The automotive digital mapping market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.75%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. Digital maps have been used extensively in recent times for various location-enabled applications, such as Google Earth, Google Maps, and Foursquare. The technology, however, is mainly recognized and used in GPS satellite networks, which form a significant component of the standard automotive navigation systems.

– The increasing adoption of connected cars and the rapid deployment of high-speed communication networks across geographies is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Also, the machine-to-machine (M2M) platform consolidation is leading to increased revenues due to the low initial investment. The use of LBS technology (in coordination with digital maps) in business operations pertaining to logistics and the automotive industry is increasing considerably.