Next-generation Storage Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Next-generation Storage Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Next-generation Storage market report contains a primary overview of the Next-generation Storage market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Next-generation Storage market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Next-generation Storage industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275278

Competitor Landscape: Next-generation Storage market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NetApp Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Toshiba Corp.

Pure Storage Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Tintri Inc.

Simplivity Corp.

Scality Inc. Market Overview:

Next-generation storage market registered a value of USD 3.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2019-2024. With the sizeable and exponential growth in the digital world, there has been an accelerating development in the field of cloud computing, Big Data, mobile services, and social networking applications.

– The rapid switch from analog to digital technologies copulated with a large amount of data generated by people as well as the corporations are fuelling the global data growth.

– The current data storage technologies are enhanced to handle large datasets generated by various enterprises. These storage infrastructures offer reliable, faster, secure, scalable and cost-efficient solutions that are extensively being rafted to complex business environments and businesses to meet the demands of growing data storage to attain rapid and efficient retrieval of information, to ensure a consistent business model.