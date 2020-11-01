Next-generation Storage Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Next-generation Storage Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Next-generation Storage market report contains a primary overview of the Next-generation Storage market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Next-generation Storage market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Next-generation Storage industry.
Competitor Landscape: Next-generation Storage market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market
– Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.
– As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.
The United States is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
– The United States alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western Europe has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.
– Additionally, the United States also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.
Detailed TOC of Next-generation Storage Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Solid-State Devices
4.3.3 Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Storage System
5.1.1 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
5.1.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)
5.1.3 Cloud Storage
5.1.4 Unified Storage
5.1.5 Storage Access Network (SAN)
5.1.6 Software Defined Storage (SDS)
5.2 By Storage Architecture
5.2.1 File and Object Based Storage (FOBS)
5.2.2 Block Storage
5.3 By Storage Technology
5.3.1 Magnetic Storage
5.3.2 Solid State Storage
5.3.3 Other Storage Technologies
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 IT & Telecom
5.4.4 Healthcare
5.4.5 Media & Entertainment
5.4.6 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dell Inc.
6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.3 NetApp Inc.
6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Toshiba Corp.
6.1.7 Pure Storage Inc.
6.1.8 Nutanix Inc.
6.1.9 Tintri Inc.
6.1.10 Simplivity Corp.
6.1.11 Scality Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
