Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Equinor ASA

Aker BP ASA

Total S.A.

ConocoPhillips

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

The upstream oil and gas spending in Norway is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2017-2019. However, the trend is expected to be reversed during 2019-2024 (a decline in CAGR – around 2% during the same period). Major factors driving the market are the increasing development of new oilfields and the lower breakeven prices. The divestment of government funds from the upstream oil and gas sector can act as a restraining factor for the market growth.

– Upstream companies see drilling in the Lofoten islands as crucial for maintaining petroleum production level in the coming years. Around 1-3 billion barrel of crude oil is estimated to be present beneath the island. Moreover, around two-third of Norway’s undiscovered resources, especially gas, is estimated to lie in the Barents Sea. As a result, exploration activities in the region are expected to shift toward the Barents Sea.

– The discovery of new small oilfields provides an opportunity for upstream oil & gas market in Norway