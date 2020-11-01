Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report contains a primary overview of the Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Norway Oil and Gas Upstream industry.
Competitor Landscape: Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Development of New Oilfields
– The major oilfields in the country are reaching their maturity, and as a result, since 2016, the oil production of Norway has declined significantly. During 2016-2018, the oil production of the country had declined by about 8%, and is expected to further decline by another 4.7% during 2018-2019.
– However, in the recent years, the country made a number of major oil discoveries. In order to offset the decline in production from matured oilfields, the upstream oil and gas companies are investing heavily in developing these new oilfields.
– Hence, during the forecast period, the investments in new oilfields are expected to be the biggest and the most dominating driver for the Norway upstream oil and gas market.
– As a result of these investments, from 2020, the oil production of Norway is expected to reverse the trend and register significant growth. Some of the major fields that are expected to attract investments during the forecast period are the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, Martin Linge, Aasta Hansteen gas field and Johan Carstberg.
Detailed TOC of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
1.4 Study Deliverables
1.5 Research Phases
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 Number of Exploration Wells Spudded, Norwegian Continental Shelf, 2010-2018
4.3 Active Rig Count, Norway, Jan 2014-Apr 2019
4.4 Upstream Oil and Gas Spending in NOK billion, Norway, 2010-2024
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis
4.9 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.9.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Equinor ASA
5.2.2 Aker BP ASA
5.2.3 Total S.A.
5.2.4 ConocoPhillips
5.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
5.2.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
