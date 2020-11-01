Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Healthcare Asset Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Healthcare Asset Management market report contains a primary overview of the Healthcare Asset Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Healthcare Asset Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Healthcare Asset Management industry.
Healthcare Asset Management market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Application in Hospitals and Pharmaceuticals to Witness Significant Growth
– The asset management systems at pharmacies procurement has reduced the reach of counterfeit incidences at the venue. Globally, the pharmaceutical counterfeit incidences grew by 11.5% in 2017, which was more than 60% growth since 2014, according to the Pharmaceutical Security Institute.
– The use of integrated platform solutions helps in tracking the pharmaceutical equipment and reduced the lead time in search of these items. The study has shown that the use of asset management solution can reduce the equipment search time from 30 minutes to 2 mins.
– The asset management also monitors the regular check on maintenance and calibration of medical machines and enables the deployment of preventive maintenance of these machines and streamlines the process.
North America to Dominate the Market Growth
– The availability of robust healthcare infrastructure has propelled the demand for hospital asset management solutions, as its immediate implementation is possible. The region has been one of the early adopters for IT infrastructure. According to Internet World Stats, the penetration stands at 89.4% of the population, which increases the deployment of asset management solutions in heathcare.
– Moreover, North America accounts for more than 40% of the global pharmaceutical industry. Also, the growing awareness about the benefits of deploying asset management systems at healthcare and with that increase in demand for the market can be seen in the recent future.
– Hence, the rise of the pharmaceutical industry in the region is driving the demand for healthcare asset management market.
