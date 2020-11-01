Data Loss Prevention Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Data Loss Prevention Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Loss Prevention market report contains a primary overview of the Data Loss Prevention market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Data Loss Prevention market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Loss Prevention industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275275
Competitor Landscape: Data Loss Prevention market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275275
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Witness Significant Growth
– The technological advancement in components such as sensors and their application in healthcare is opening doors for the adoption of industry 4.0 and data analytics. Hence, digital transformation is taking place rapidly.
– According to a survey by HIMSS, 60% of the healthcare organizations use the cloud for backup and data recovery. Also, 51% are using the cloud for its core clinical operations and data.
– Therefore, health-related data are moving more and more from paper to electronic records, determining changes in how healthcare organizations processing healthcare records are managing and protecting the confidential data today. This has resulted in an increase in electronic health/medical records which will require data loss prevention.
North America to Account for the Largest Market Share
– The dominance of North America in the market studied can be attributed to the early and robust adoption of Big Data and cloud technologies. However, the region has an advanced infrastructure capability, thus leading to the most significant revenue generation, in the market studied.
– In 2018, 1,244 data breach incidences were recorded only in the United States with 446.52 million records exposed (126% rise from the previous year). The rise in the number of cyber-attacks and the need to protect data are boosting the demand for DLP (data loss prevention) solutions, across various businesses.
– Moreover, the enactment of stringent government initiatives to enhance the security of customer information is projected to boost the growth of the North American segment, over the forecast period.
– The US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies to the patient health information, and states such as Massachusetts have enacted the rules covering all companies that hold personally identifiable information of the state residents.
Reason to buy Data Loss Prevention Market Report:
- Data Loss Prevention market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Data Loss Prevention market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Data Loss Prevention market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Data Loss Prevention and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Data Loss Prevention market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275275
Detailed TOC of Data Loss Prevention Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks Across the Globe
4.2.2 Increasing Compliance and Regulatory Demands
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud-based
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Network DLP
5.2.2 Endpoint DLP
5.2.3 Datacenter/Storage-based DLP
5.2.4 Cloud DLP
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 IT and Telecommunication
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Government
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Retail and Logistics
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 CA Technologies
6.1.3 Trend Micro Incorporated
6.1.4 GTB Technologies Inc.
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Digital Guardian, Inc.
6.1.7 Forcepoint LLC
6.1.8 McAfee LLC
6.1.9 Zecurion
6.1.10 Absolute Software Corporation
6.1.11 Proofpoint, Inc.
6.1.12 Gemalto N.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Power Film Capacitors Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026
Radio Frequency over Glass Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
VoIP Software Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Automatic Knife Gate Valves Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Single Crystal Silicon Wafers (300Mm) Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Automotive Performance Suspension System Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
DNS Service Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Flexible PVC Films Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
3D Hip and Knee Implant Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Coconut Water Drinks Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co