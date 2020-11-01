Data Loss Prevention Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Data Loss Prevention Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Loss Prevention market report contains a primary overview of the Data Loss Prevention market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Data Loss Prevention market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Loss Prevention industry.

Competitor Landscape: Data Loss Prevention market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Symantec Corporation

CA Technologies

Trend Micro Incorporated

GTB Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digital Guardian

Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

McAfee LLC

Zecurion

Absolute Software Corporation

Proofpoint

Inc.

Gemalto N.V. Market Overview:

The data loss prevention market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.59% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Data loss prevention (DLP) solutions are gaining traction, as enterprises are looking for different ways to reduce the risk of data leakage to external entities.

– The incidences of data breaches are increasing in magnitude each day, globally. Breaches and persistent cyber-attacks are among the significant factors driving the adoption of DLP.

– Technology providers are developing automated solutions that enable enterprises to counter the rising number and sophistication of attackers. The providers of DLP solutions integrated new safety features regarding cloud storage and online file storage services to help prevent data leaks.

– A large amount of sensitive data is being shared across the cloud storage platforms. Hence, the companies offering DLP solutions integrated to cloud storage are expected to attract more buyers, owing to their additional functionalities.