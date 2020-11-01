Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market report contains a primary overview of the Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

SAP SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Accenture PLC

Veson Nautical Corporation

DNV GL (GL Maritime Software GMBH

Aljex Software Inc.

Descartes Systems Group

HighJump Software Inc

Trans-i Technologies Inc

Bass Software Ltd Market Overview:

The global waterway transportation software solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.01%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Transportation plays a vital role in the development of any economy. With changing demands, all transportation modes have become more cost-effective, reliable, and efficient.

– The market studied is primarily driven by the increasing demand for global heavy freight transportation. The rise in the standards of the transportation processes has boosted the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the increasing popularity of containerization and the rise of new ports have influenced the growth of the market studied. The introduction of containerization has brought about a dramatic shift in the industry.

– New technological developments, such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and introduction of containerization, have transformed the transportation industry, with drastic changes in the waterway transport. These technologies are significantly transforming the work patterns in shipping organizations.

– Several countries have been regularly trying to upgrade and build cruise vessels. For instance, in May 2017, in India, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) planned to launch the state’s first seagoing cruise vessel, Nefertiti, by December 2017, to cater to the rising number of tourists.