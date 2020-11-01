Sea Skimmer Missiles Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Sea Skimmer Missiles Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Sea Skimmer Missiles market report contains a primary overview of the Sea Skimmer Missiles market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Sea Skimmer Missiles market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Sea Skimmer Missiles industry.
Competitor Landscape: Sea Skimmer Missiles market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Surface-To-Surface Missiles Segment are Projected to Grow at the Highest Pace
Currently, surface-to-surface missiles segment has the highest share of all the segments. There have been several developments in terms of surface-to-surface missiles. The RBS15 Mk3 missile manufactured by Saab AB is the latest generation, long range, Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system. The system can be used as the main anti surface armament for any type of naval vessel. The RBS15 Mk3 has also been designed to operate in the naval scenario, from anti-ship engagement as well as land attack missions. Additionally, the missile has a range of 200 km and can be launched from ships, trucks, and aircraft. The missile also comes with high-precision GPS which helps for superior navigation. The missile system is in huge demand worldwide. In 2018, Saab AB, a Swedish defense contracting company announced that they have acquired orders from the German company Diehl Defence for delivering their RBS15 Mk3 anti-ship missile system for the five new K130 corvettes. According to Saab AB, the order is worth USD 18.1 million. Deliveries for the missile system shall take place between 2019 – 2024. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
In the sea skimmer missiles market, North America shall experience the highest growth. The Department of Defense of the United States are now focused on developing and improving their naval combat systems owing to the growing maritime tensions. The United States has also developed various formidable missiles for sinking warships, the deadliest among them is the AG-84 Harpoon missile. These missiles fly with supersonic speed for about 150 miles using precision-guidance systems to skim over land or water, thus, making their detection harder. Additionally, the missiles can fly in unpredictable patterns upon being spotted thus making it harder to shoot them down. Thus, various ongoing developments in terms of sea skimmer missiles shall lead to its growth in North America in the near future.
Detailed TOC of Sea Skimmer Missiles Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Launch Type
5.1.1 Surface-To-Surface Missiles
5.1.2 Air-To-Surface Missiles
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.2.1 Mexico
5.2.2.2 Brazil
5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 MBDA
6.3.2 Raytheon Company
6.3.3 The Boeing Company
6.3.4 Kongsberg Gruppen AS
6.3.5 BrahMos Aerospace
6.3.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
6.3.7 Defence Research & Development Organisation
6.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.3.9 Saab AB
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
