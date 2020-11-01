Europe Food Spread Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe Food Spread Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Food Spread market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Food Spread market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Europe Food Spread market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Food Spread industry.
Competitor Landscape: Europe Food Spread market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
High Demand of Fruit-based Spreads
Fruit-based spreads include jellies, marmalades, conserves, and preserves, which differ in consistency. The majority of consumers who use fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades use them at breakfast time. The number of private-label brands for fruit spreads has been increasing due to the surge in organized retailing. Much of this growth can be attributed to the consolidation and expansion of the retail food industry. Per-capita expenditure for the total European market of jams, jellies, and marmalades was USD 10.15 in 2016. Fruit spreads are more appealing to older European consumers than to younger ones. The largest consumption of jams, jellies, and marmalades in Europe, is in France, accounting for 36% of the total European consumption. Other major countries consuming fruit spreads are Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain.
United Kingdom is the Fastest Growing Market Segment
To augment consumers interest, new sweet spread products are being launched in the British market with an emphasis on premium qualities and eco-awareness attributes, such as “vegetarian” and “environment-friendly packaging.” Another important factor affecting the growth of the food spread market is the revived interest in home baking; one-fifth of the British consumers are expected to use spreads in various baking operations other than breakfast. In terms of health and wellness, sweet spreads face a challenge, as they are not inherently healthy products, due to the high amount of sugar that they contain. One exception is honey, which continues to win favor, due to health-oriented claims, including anti-bacterial properties.
Detailed TOC of Europe Food Spread Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Nut- and Seed-based Spread
5.1.2 Fruit-based Spread
5.1.3 Honey
5.1.4 Chocolate-based Spread
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialist Retailers
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Spain
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Germany
5.3.1.4 France
5.3.1.5 Italy
5.3.1.6 Russia
5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Andros Group
6.4.2 Ferrero Group
6.4.3 Hero Group
6.4.4 Unilever PLC
6.4.5 Orkla Foods Lithuania
6.4.6 J M Smucker
6.4.7 Sioux Honey Association Co-op
6.4.8 The Hershey Company
6.4.9 Nestle SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
