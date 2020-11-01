Mortar Ammunition Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Mortar Ammunition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mortar Ammunition market report contains a primary overview of the Mortar Ammunition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Nexter Group

RUAG Group

BAE Systems Plc.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

Nammo AS

Denel Land Systems

Israel Military Industries

Market Overview:

The mortar ammunition market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The increasing usage of mortars for short range combat by the armies worldwide on the battlefield which shall lead to a growth in the mortar ammunition market in the years to come.

– Technological developments such as Smart Mortar Rounds which has been developed by ST Kinetics, a subsidiary company of Singapore Technologies is an existing trend in the mortar ammunition market. The mortar round has been named as SPARCS (Soldier Parachute Aerial Reconnaissance Camera System) by ST Kinetics and is capable of climbing to 150 meters and deploys a small camera unit at the time of its landing which is attached to a parachute and thus transmits images to the ground unit for better battlefield view.