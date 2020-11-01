3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“3D Concrete Printing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 3D Concrete Printing market report contains a primary overview of the 3D Concrete Printing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global 3D Concrete Printing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the 3D Concrete Printing industry.
Residential Sector to Dominated the Market
– As a result of rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day-by-day.
– The market for 3D concrete printing in the residential segment has expanded globally, majorly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies. The demand for houses is higher than the supply in emerging nations, such as South Africa. And the rise in demand for housing in urban areas has increased and the government’s National Infrastructural Plan is supporting this growth, with new projects expected in the future.
– Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute estimated that 1.2 billion people currently live in cities without affordable or secure housing. In March 2018, an Austin-based robotics construction startup, ICON, announced their plan to build a community of affordable 100 3D-printed homes in El Salvador, Central America next year.
– DuBox, modular design, and off-site construction company, has already demonstrated the UAE’s first locally 3D printed concrete building from real-life construction objects. The company partnered with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm, Witteveen+Bos, to achieve this target.
– During the fifth International Conference for Sustainable Construction Materials in Dubai, the local government has laid out a plan to have 25% of its buildings 3D-printed by 2030.
– Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the 3D concrete printing in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific, led by China, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.
– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization. Increasing infrastructure construction activity is the major driver for the Asia-Pacific construction sector
– China is expected to serve as the largest market due to its rapid industrial development and increasing urban population.
– In addition, the entry of major players from the EU into the lucrative market of China has further fueled the industry’s expansion.
– Owing to their business potential, countries, like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This move has accelerated the demand for hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, and arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), thereby boosting the construction industry in the respective regions.
– Thus, construction activity has been growing in the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to boost the 3D concrete printing market.
