3D Scanning Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

3D Systems Inc.

CREAFORM

GOM

Faro Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Maptek Pty Ltd

Autodesk Inc.

3D Digital Corp

Hexagon AB

ShapeGrabber Inc.

Trimble Inc. Market Overview:

The global 3D scanning market was valued at USD 1.007 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 3.261 billion by the end of 2024, with a CAGR of 22.21% during the forecast period (2019-2024). 3D scanners are one among the innovations that have changed the world. With the growing number of applications, the market studied is expected to witness rapid growth.

– 3D scanning technology has witnessed considerable adoption from commercial applications. Furthermore, the flexibility of the technology to be customized to meet professional needs in various industries has made it profoundly popular across major end-user industries.

– For instance, in the medical sector, 3D scanners are used to model body parts in three-dimensions, which is used to create prosthetics. It can also be used to facilitate wound healing and care and generate body implants.

– In the current scenario, the use of 3D scanners provides dimensional quality control in the manufacturing and production of, both, small and large, critically essential, components. Whether the usage is on-site or at the point of production, it becomes vital to deliver ultra-precise, ultra-accurate, and ultra-resolution result.