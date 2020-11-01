3D Scanning Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“3D Scanning Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 3D Scanning market report contains a primary overview of the 3D Scanning market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global 3D Scanning market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the 3D Scanning industry.
Competitor Landscape: 3D Scanning market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Medium Range 3D Scanning is Expected to Hold Major Market Share
– Phase shift 3D scanners are ideal for medium range scan needs, such as large pumps, automobiles, and industrial equipment. These scanners capture millions of points by rotating 360 degrees while spinning a mirror that redirects the laser outward toward the object or areas to be 3D scanned. Phase shift scanners are better-suited for scanning objects with maximum distance up to 300m or less.
– Medium-range terrestrial laser scanners, which measure point-to-point distances in spaces of 2-150 meters, are increasingly becoming critical for large-scale manufacturing and assembly operations’ applications, such as aircraft and ship assembly.
– Automotive radar is a massive market for medium and long-range technologies, and the rising trend of the autonomous vehicles is likely to further expand the scope of the technology.
– For instance, in October 2018, US-based Lunewave, a startup developing antenna and radar sensor technology with 3D printing for use in self-driving vehicles and other applications, raised USD 5 million in seed funding.
North America to Account for Major Share
– The United States is one of the most significant and momentous 3D scanning markets across the world with the healthcare, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, 3D Digital Corporation, research and education, entertainment and media is the significant, largest, and among some of the most advanced.
– 3D scanning opens up boundless possibilities for artists of any kind, allowing them to translate their most fantastic ideas into reality. For instance, the US media and entertainment (M&E) market, which is 33% of the global M&E industry, is the largest M&E market in the world especially, 3D animation production in the country, which houses the animation studios, such as Disney and Pixar. The technology drives forward the movie industry and video games – many stunts and visual effects would be difficult or even impossible to bring off before the advent of 3D scanning.
– Owing to Canada’s commitment to public access to healthcare, government spending on healthcare exceeds 10% of Canada’s GDP, one of the highest percentages in the developed world, which equates to well over USD 5000 in healthcare spending per capita. These coupled with the increased demand for plastic surgery, prosthetics, amputation, etc., are giving way for new 3D scanners and scanning technologies in the near future.
Detailed TOC of 3D Scanning Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Across Various Industries
5.2.2 Technological Innovations in the Market
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 High Price of 3D Scanners
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Hardware
6.1.1.1 Optical Scanners
6.1.1.2 Structured Light Scanners
6.1.1.3 Laser Scanners
6.1.1.4 Other Hardware
6.1.2 Software
6.2 By Range
6.2.1 Short Range
6.2.2 Medium Range
6.2.3 Long Range
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Reverse Engineering
6.3.2 Rapid Prototyping
6.3.3 Quality Control/Inspection
6.3.4 Face and Body Scanning
6.3.5 Digital Modeling
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 Aerospace and Defense
6.4.2 Automotive
6.4.3 Healthcare
6.4.4 Manufacturing
6.4.5 Entertainment and Media
6.4.6 Architecture and Construction
6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.1.1 United States
6.5.1.2 Canada
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.2.1 United Kingdom
6.5.2.2 Germany
6.5.2.3 France
6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.3.1 China
6.5.3.2 Japan
6.5.3.3 India
6.5.3.4 Australia
6.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 3D Systems Inc.
7.1.2 CREAFORM
7.1.3 GOM
7.1.4 Faro Technologies Inc.
7.1.5 Topcon Corporation
7.1.6 Maptek Pty Ltd
7.1.7 Autodesk Inc.
7.1.8 3D Digital Corp
7.1.9 Hexagon AB
7.1.10 ShapeGrabber Inc.
7.1.11 Trimble Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
