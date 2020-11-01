3D Virtual Fence Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“3D Virtual Fence Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 3D Virtual Fence market report contains a primary overview of the 3D Virtual Fence market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global 3D Virtual Fence market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the 3D Virtual Fence industry.
Competitor Landscape: 3D Virtual Fence market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Security Sector to Drive the Market Growth
– There has been an increasing need for perimeter security due to a growing number of terrorist attacks. One of the countries affected by terrorism, India launched the “Smart Fence” Project along the Indo-Pak border in 2018, which includes installing sensors, radars, day and night vision cameras
– Sweden also introduced terrorist-proof digital geo-fencing, due to the growing threat of radical terrorism and organized crime. The new generation of sensors being used in the pilot project is capable of picking up and identifying the location of sounds, such as gunshots, explosions and breaking glass, and reporting them to central police monitoring stations in real time.
– Moreover, attacks like Ester bombings in Sri Lanka in 2019 and open gunfire at Christmas market in Strasbourg, France in 2018 indicate that new faces of terrorism are surfacing, which require advanced technologies for tackling them thereby driving the need for the smart and virtual fence.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, while global deaths from terrorism fell by 27% in 2018, they rose by 30% in the Asia-Pacific. The increase has been centered in three countries: the Philippines, Myanmar, and Thailand have together experienced nearly 4,000 attacks over the past five years.
– This rise has broadly corresponded with the expansion of transnational terrorist franchises, such as al-Qaeda and Islamic State, into the region.
– The involvement of absolutist religious elements makes these groups difficult to eliminate. Therefore, the countries in the region are significantly investing in the border and country security.
Detailed TOC of 3D Virtual Fence Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Risk of Terrorism and Infiltration is the Major Market Growth Driver
4.3.2 Government Regulations Regarding Perimeter Security is Expanding the Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High installation and Maintenance Cost is Hindering the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 3D Video Motion Detection System
5.1.2 3D Virtual Cameras
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Logistics
5.2.1.1 Warehouse Logistics
5.2.1.2 Transportation Based Logistics
5.2.2 Agriculture
5.2.3 Banking
5.2.4 Security
5.2.5 Construction
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Controp Precision Technologies, Ltd
6.1.2 G&A Surveillance
6.1.3 Huper Laboratories Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems
6.1.5 Senstar Corporation
6.1.6 Schneider Electric
6.1.7 Tyco International, PLC
6.1.8 Anixter International, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
