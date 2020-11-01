8 – bit Microcontroller Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“8 – bit Microcontroller Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 8 – bit Microcontroller market report contains a primary overview of the 8 – bit Microcontroller market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global 8 – bit Microcontroller market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the 8 – bit Microcontroller industry.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories, Inc

Holtek Semiconductor Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

IXYS Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Epson Corporation Market Overview:

The global 8-bit microcontroller market was valued at USD 7.75 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 10.13 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.42%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Microcontrollers are one of the most in-demand electronic components, with a wide range of applications in almost every industry vertical. Modern electronic devices are becoming increasingly dependent on these systems for computing power needed for operations.

– 8-bit microcontrollers are able to retain their market share, aided by strong demand for automotive and industrial applications. Also, advances in architecture, motor control, smart energy management, Ethernet and wireless connectivity requirements for home automation and control have led to a new range of applications for 8-bit MCUs.

– 8-bit low-pin-count (LPC) microcontrollers have taken advantage of process shrinks to increase their functionality and thus serve more applications than ever before at lower cost.