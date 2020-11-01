8K Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“8K Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the 8K market report contains a primary overview of the 8K market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global 8K market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the 8K industry.
Competitor Landscape: 8K market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Television Segment is Expected to Have Significant Growth
– With the advanced facilities, companies produce very large LCD sheets, called mother glass, from which TV display panels are cut. As a result, bigger TV panels can be produced with less waste, helping to drive down costs and consumer prices.
– Moreover, according to Samsung, people have moved from 32 inches to 55 inches as the average screen size now. This is a trend towards larger screen technologies this is due to the big bezels and backs that often came attached to the display itself have disappeared. That means that people can fit much more screen in the same amount of space and that the TVs themselves aren’t quite so ugly, meaning that the average display size has quickly shot up.
– Further, 8K technology provides display video at 120 frames per second rather than the current 60 frames per second. Thus the sports networks are especially interested in this technology. By doubling the number of frames displayed each second, it can help reduce motion blur during fast-moving action.
– Along with that in the United States, the demand for 8K Ultra HDTV is increasing year on year. They are the early adopters of this technology. And thus, the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook in the 8K television market.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR
– In the Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan dominate the 8K technology market. China is emerging as a leading consumer product manufacturing hub with local players expanding their market share in all segments. Therefore, China is expected to exhibit high growth in the 8K technology market.
– Along with that Japan has introduced a broadcast channel dedicated to 8K content, and this gives us a great early look of the complicated requirements. To enjoy any of the 8K media, you will need an 8K TV, a dedicated satellite to receive the transmission, and in some cases a replacement for boosters and distributor boxes. Additionally, Japan is pioneering this technology with plans to broadcast the 2020 Olympics in 8K.
– Therefore, China and Japan will be among the highest growth registering countries in the 8K technology market. Thus, in result it will make the Asia-Pacific region to witness the fastest CAGR growth rate among all other regions during the forecasted period.
Reason to buy 8K Market Report:
- 8K market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- 8K market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the 8K market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of 8K and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the 8K market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Detailed TOC of 8K Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for High-end Display in Consumer Electronics Market
4.3.2 Increasing Technological Advancements in Camera and Data Transfer Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Price and Prime Costing of 8K Products
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Resolution
5.1.1 7680 × 4320
5.1.2 8192 × 4320
5.1.3 8192 × 5120
5.1.4 8192 × 8192
5.2 By Device
5.2.1 Monitor
5.2.2 Television
5.2.3 Camera
5.2.4 Full Dome
5.2.5 Other Devices
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Healthcare & Medical
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Commercial Applications
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BOE Japan Co. Ltd
6.1.2 Canon Inc
6.1.3 Dell Inc.
6.1.4 Hisense Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd
6.1.6 LG Electronics Inc
6.1.7 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.8 Red Digital Cinema Camera Company
6.1.9 Samsung Group
6.1.10 Sharp Corporation
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
