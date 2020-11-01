Accelerometer Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Accelerometer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Accelerometer market report contains a primary overview of the Accelerometer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Aerospace and Defense Industry to Account for a Significant Share in the Market
– The defense application is expected to create a significant demand for accelerometers, owing to the increasing adoption of high-end accelerometers in small-diameter missiles, underwater navigators, and unmanned aerial vehicles and also increasing beneficiaries of high-end MEMS sensors in military applications.
– Furthermore, high-end MEMS accelerators are being deployed along with gyroscopes in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of defense applications, such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.
– To meet the increasing demand for IMUs and AHRS systems for military applications, market players are producing custom MEMS-based accelerometers, with enhanced bias stability.
– The military spending trends will drive the growth of the market and the United States has the largest spending in the military and defense sector and therefore the largest market for accelerometers.
North America to Dominate the Market
– North America is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense is the major factor driving the growth of accelerometers in the region.
– With this rise, the country also focuses on precision-guided munitions (PGMs), such as laser-guided bombs and cruise missiles that have become the weapons of choice for the US military, providing a high degree of accuracy while avoiding widespread collateral damage.
– These applications demand high performance, compact form factor, a ruggedized accelerometer to improve tactical IMUs for long duration guidance without GPS.
– North America is also a pioneer in the adoption of IoT which will also drive the growth of the market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Accelerometer Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of the MEMS Technology
4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics
4.3.3 Developing Aerospace and Defense Sector (High-end Accelerometers)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Costs and Complexity Concerns
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.1.2 Industrial
5.1.3 Consumer Electronics
5.1.4 Automotive
5.1.5 Other End users
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH
6.1.5 STMicroelectronics
6.1.6 InvenSense (TDK Group company)
6.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.8 iXblue SAS
6.1.9 Kearfott Corporation(Astronautics Corporation of America)
6.1.10 Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd
6.1.11 Meggitt Orange County Inc.(Dun & Bradstreet Corporation)
6.1.12 Silicon Sensing Systems Limited(Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products)
6.1.13 Atlantic inertial systems Ltd(AIS Global Holdings LLC)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
