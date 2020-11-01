Accelerometer Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Accelerometer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Accelerometer market report contains a primary overview of the Accelerometer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Accelerometer market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Accelerometer industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245775

Competitor Landscape: Accelerometer market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Analog Devices Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

STMicroelectronics

InvenSense (TDK Group company)

Rockwell Automation Inc.

iXblue SAS

Kearfott Corporation(Astronautics Corporation of America)

Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd

Meggitt Orange County Inc.(Dun & Bradstreet Corporation)

Silicon Sensing Systems Limited(Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products)

Atlantic inertial systems Ltd(AIS Global Holdings LLC) Market Overview:

The accelerometer market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.97% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The emergence of the MEMS technology has resulted in the miniaturization of mechanical and electro-mechanical elements in the field of sensors and semiconductors, through the use of micro-fabrication and micro-machining techniques. This has supported the rapid adoption of accelerometers in portable devices, as they offer enhanced capabilities in small unit size.

– The tactical grade of modern high-end accelerometers has penetrated into various defense applications market.

– Moreover, the demand in the commercial aerospace sector is also driving the demand for high-end IMUs. Boeing’s aerospace study revealed that over the next three decades, there would be a demand for 35,200 new jet aircraft, globally.

– Furthermore, MEMS accelerators are used in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft. High accelerometers have replaced the fragile high-end electromechanical devices.