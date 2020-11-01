Acetic Acid Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Acetic Acid Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acetic Acid market report contains a primary overview of the Acetic Acid market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Acetic Acid market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acetic Acid industry.

Competitor Landscape: Acetic Acid market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

BP PLC

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group.

China Petrochemical Corporation

Chiyoda Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

GNFC Limited

HELM AG

Huayi Group

Jiangsu Chuangpu Information Technology Co. Ltd

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Kingboard Holdings Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

SABIC

SASOL

Shandong Hualu

Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd

Showa Denko K.K.

Sipchem

Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

Wacker Chemie AG

Yankuang Group Market Overview:

The market for acetic acid is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors that drive the market studied include growing textile and packaging industry and increasing use of ester solvents in the paints and coating industry.

– Saturation of demand for acetic acid in the developing countries is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.