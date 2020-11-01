Acetic Anhydride Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Acetic Anhydride Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acetic Anhydride market report contains a primary overview of the Acetic Anhydride market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Acetic Anhydride market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acetic Anhydride industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245772
Competitor Landscape: Acetic Anhydride market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245772
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry
– Acetic anhydride is a key raw material required in the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, certain vitamins and hormones, acetyl-p-aminophenol, cortisone, acetanilide, theophylline, acetylcholine hydrochloride, acetophenacetin, sulfonamides, and paracetamol.
– There has been an enormous growth in the number of general health issues arising globally, such as fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc.
– This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. The increasing consumption of these generic drugs has significantly benefitted the market for acetic anhydride.
– Additionally, there has been a rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector in the past few years. In 2017, the total revenue from the global pharmaceutical industry has reached a total of about USD 1,143.3 billion. The growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, due to the increasing health issues among people.
– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetic anhydride. Acetic Anhydride is a key raw material required for the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, and various other medicines. The region has witnessed a growth in the number of health issues, which include fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc., due to the pollution levels from industrial activities. Healthcare has become one of the India’s largest sectors, due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public, as well as private players. The government’s expenditure on the healthcare sector increased to 1.4% in 2018 from 1.2% in year 2014. This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. Additionally, the increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth of the laundry and cleaning sector in Asia-Pacific, which in turn, may augment the growth of acetic anhydride market during the forecast period.
Reason to buy Acetic Anhydride Market Report:
- Acetic Anhydride market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Acetic Anhydride market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Acetic Anhydride market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Acetic Anhydride and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Acetic Anhydride market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245772
Detailed TOC of Acetic Anhydride Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Acetic Anhydride as an Intermediate
4.1.2 Surging Demand from the Polymer/Resin Industry
4.1.3 Growing Use of Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) in Laundry Detergents
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Adoption of E-cigarettes
4.2.2 Declining Usage of Acetic Anhydride for Cellulose Acetate Production
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Coating Material
5.1.2 Explosive
5.1.3 Plasticizer
5.1.4 Synthesizer
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Tobacco
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Laundry & Cleaning
5.2.4 Agrochemical
5.2.5 Textile
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Celanese Corporation
6.4.2 BP PLC
6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Jubilant Life Sciences
6.4.6 China National Petroleum Corporation
6.4.7 Daicel Corporation
6.4.8 Sipchem
6.4.9 Sigma Aldrich
6.4.10 Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.4.11 Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd
6.4.12 Jiangsu Danhua Group Pvt Ltd
6.4.13 Shijiazhuang Shengkang Biotech Co. Ltd
6.4.14 Kunshan Yalong Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Acetylated Wood
7.2 Other Opportunities
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Chicory Inulin Market Size Report 2020 Market Dynamics and Developments, Industry Research Report by Top Manufactures, Types, Applications Forecast to 2026
Thin Heat Insulation Materials Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Skin Toner Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometers Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Airless Sprayer Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Auto Components Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026
Neuroendovascular Coils Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Event Stream Processing Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Noise Enclosure Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Adult Hearing Aids Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co