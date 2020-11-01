Acetone Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Acetone Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acetone market report contains a primary overview of the Acetone market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Acetone market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acetone industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245771
Competitor Landscape: Acetone market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245771
Key Market Trends:
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth
– MMA is a colorless liquid, soluble in most of the organic solvents except in water, and is the second largest market for acetone. MMA is widely used for various medical, dental and joint replacements procedures, and for other industrial applications.
– Moreover, MMA is majorly used to make polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plastics. MMA also witnesses further usage in various other applications, such as in the form of beads or pellets. The polymer form of MMA can be molded into a wide range of end-use products, such as rear-lights, lenses for glasses, and instrument consoles for vehicles and appliances.
– In the automotive industry, MMA is used in auto-glazing and for exterior car coating, as it is weather resistant and it protects from scratches. It is used in adhesives, coatings, and nail products.
– This wide range of usage in many end-user applications has driven the MMA market. The major consuming countries in the methyl methacrylate market are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.
– Hence, the growing demand from various industries in different countries is expected to increase the demand for acetone in the form of MMA application.
China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region
– China’s acetone market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate owing to the increasing demand for MMA, bisphenol-A, and solvents from various industries such as construction, electronics and automotive.
– China’s MMA supply is expected to increase in the year 2019 due to increase in upcoming plant capacities. Various manufacturers such as Wanhua Chemical has already introduced its 50,000 tons per year MMA plant in the year 2018. Additionally, Heilongjiang Zhongmen Longxin Chemical and Jiangsu Sailboat will be expanding their capacities at their respective MMA plant locations in 2019.
– Moreover, the production for bisphenol-A is expanding in China on the back of increasing demand for polycarbonates from construction, electronics, and automotive industries, amongst others.
– Such factors are driving the market for acetone in the country, which in turn is fuelling the demand from Asia-Pacific region.
Reason to buy Acetone Market Report:
- Acetone market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Acetone market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Acetone market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Acetone and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Acetone market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245771
Detailed TOC of Acetone Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Usage in Production of Personal Care and Household Products
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate in the Automobile and Construction Industries
4.1.3 Growing Electronics Industry in the Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Regulations by European Commission on BPA
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
5.1.2 Bisphenol A (BPA)
5.1.3 Solvents
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care
5.2.2 Electronics
5.2.3 Construction
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Pharmaceutical
5.2.6 Agricultural Chemicals
5.2.7 Paints, Coatings & Adhesives
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Borealis AG
6.4.4 CEPSA Quimica SA
6.4.5 DowDuPont
6.4.6 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation
6.4.7 Green Biologics Ltd
6.4.8 Honeywell Chemicals
6.4.9 INEOS Phenol GmbH
6.4.10 Kumho P&B Chemicals
6.4.11 LCY GROUP
6.4.12 LG Chem Ltd
6.4.13 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
6.4.14 Prasol Chemicals Ltd
6.4.15 PTT Phenol Company Limited (PTT Group)
6.4.16 Reliance Chemicals Pvt Ltd
6.4.17 Shell Chemical Co.
6.4.18 Sinopecs Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Usage by Dermatologists
7.2 Other Opportunities
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Compressor Control Systems Market Size of Major Key Players 2020 Industry Share | Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026
2-Methylpyridine Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Laboratory Photobioreactor Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Synthetic Zeolite Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Metal Deactivators Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026
Learning Management System (LMS) Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Antidepressant Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Syringes Powder Filling Machine Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Solder Ball Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Nitrogen Cryogenic Equipment Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025