Acrylate Monomers Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Acrylate Monomers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acrylate Monomers market report contains a primary overview of the Acrylate Monomers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Acrylate Monomers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acrylate Monomers industry.

Competitor Landscape: Acrylate Monomers market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Arkema Group

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lucite International

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

Labdhi Chemicals

KH Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co.,Ltd. Market Overview:

The market for acrylate monomers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for high formulation paints and polyethylene. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of acrylate monomers is expected to restrain the market.

– Butyl acrylate type has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in developing countries.

– Increasing investment in construction activities in Asia-pacific is likely to increasing the demand for high performance formulations in paints which in turn is expected to drive the market growth.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in China is likely to drive the demand for acrylate monomers