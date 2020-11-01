Acrylic Emulsions Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Acrylic Emulsions Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acrylic Emulsions market report contains a primary overview of the Acrylic Emulsions market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Acrylic Emulsions market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acrylic Emulsions industry.

Competitor Landscape: Acrylic Emulsions market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Celanese Corporation

Royal DSM NV

DowDupont Inc.

Arkema Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Pexi Chem Private Limited

3M

BASF SE

Synthomer plc

The Cary Company

DIC Corporation

Mallard Creek Polymers

Market Overview:

The market for acrylic emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for water-based paints owing to the rising input costs for solvent based paints. However, growing preference for polyurethane in coating applications is expected to restrain the market growth.

– Paints & coatings application dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry in Asia-pacific.

– Acrylic emulsions market is also driven by the growing investment in the Asia-pacific construction industry.