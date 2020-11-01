Acrylic Emulsions Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Acrylic Emulsions Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acrylic Emulsions market report contains a primary overview of the Acrylic Emulsions market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Acrylic Emulsions market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acrylic Emulsions industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245765
Competitor Landscape: Acrylic Emulsions market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245765
Key Market Trends:
Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market
– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.
– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.
– The India building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and United States during the forecast period.
– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.
– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate
Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and India has resulted in Asia-Pacific’s domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.
Reason to buy Acrylic Emulsions Market Report:
- Acrylic Emulsions market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Acrylic Emulsions market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Acrylic Emulsions market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Acrylic Emulsions and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Acrylic Emulsions market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245765
Detailed TOC of Acrylic Emulsions Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Paints
4.1.2 Growing Investment in Asia-Pacific Construction Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Growing Preference for Polyurethane Dispersions in Coating Applications
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Pure Acrylic Emulsions
5.1.2 Styrene Acrylic Emulsions
5.1.3 Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Paints & Coatings
5.2.2 Construction Material Additives
5.2.3 Paper Coating
5.2.4 Adhesives
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Celanese Corporation
6.4.2 Royal DSM NV
6.4.3 DowDupont Inc.
6.4.4 Arkema Group
6.4.5 The Lubrizol Corporation
6.4.6 Pexi Chem Private Limited
6.4.7 3M
6.4.8 BASF SE
6.4.9 Synthomer plc
6.4.10 The Cary Company
6.4.11 DIC Corporation
6.4.12 Mallard Creek Polymers
6.4.13 Gellner Industrial LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Advancements in Self-crosslinking Technology of Acrylic Emulsion
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Nickel Alloy Market Size of Major Key Players 2020 Industry Share | Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026
Toroidal Transformers Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Dishwashing Detergent Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Plug in Work Lights Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025
Insulated Concrete Form Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Fluoropolymer Film Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Feed Software Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Biodegradable Microsphere Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Al-Li Alloys for Commercial Aircraft Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Medical Implantable Loop Recorders Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Domestic Pressure Booster Pumps Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Turbocharger for Commercial Vehicles Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025