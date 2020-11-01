Acrylic Fiber Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Acrylic Fiber Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acrylic Fiber market report contains a primary overview of the Acrylic Fiber market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Acrylic Fiber market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acrylic Fiber industry.

Competitor Landscape: Acrylic Fiber market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Demand in Blending Applications

– Acrylic fibers, when blended with other materials, help enhance the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product. For example, cotton-blended yarns and fabrics provide superior comfort, elasticity, warmth, enhanced luster, high uniformity, and have a soft feel to them. Furthermore, the stretch from the acrylic makes the yarn soft and easier to work with. Cotton and acrylics are generally blended in the proportions of 75/25, 60/40, or 50/50.

– Wool is another material that is blended with acrylics from time to time, as the resultant end product is always lightweight, possesses good resilience and elasticity.

– Demand for blended fabrics is increasing steadily, owing to its economical nature, when compared to pure materials, along with the added factor of value addition provided by the various bending materials.

– China, Turkey, and India are few of the countries that have acquired significant shares in the blended yarn segment. Turkey, which has one of the largest textile markets in the world, produces around 1 million metric ton of cotton yarn annually. In India, though the production of blended yarn declined for the first time, in 2017, in the past five years, the demand is still stable, which is expected to recover the production in the upcoming years.

– Such attributes are expected to drive the market for acrylic fibers in the blending application, throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is the largest producer of acrylic fibers across the world, accounting for a share of more than 30% of the global acrylic fiber production. Owing to the rising demand from domestic and international markets, primarily from ASEAN countries, Europe, the United States, and Japan, the textile industry in China is expanding at a healthy rate. This is one of the key factors boosting the demand for acrylic fibers in the region.

– The Indian textile industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The Government of India has announced to invest INR 690 crore (USD 106.58 million) for setting up 21 readymade garment manufacturing units, for the development and modernization of the Indian textile sector.

– The macro-economic condition of ASEAN countries is likely to project strong growth in the coming years. The region bounced back strongly in 2016, as the growth surpassed the past six-year’s record, owing to the fair boost in the economies of Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam in the last two quarters of 2016. The recent uptick in commodity prices has turned a favorable atmosphere for the regional exports.

– The textile and apparel industry is one of the major markets for acrylic fibers. The increasing investments in the Indonesian and Indian textile and apparel sectors are likely to boost the demand for acrylic fiber, in the manufacture of various apparels and household furnishing. This, coupled with plans of the textile industries in these countries to make agreements with the European Union, is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for acrylic fiber.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Fiber Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand in Blending Applications

4.1.2 High Demand for Use in Apparels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, like Polyester

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations Worldwide on the Production of Acrylic Fiber

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Form

5.1.1 Staple

5.1.2 Filament

5.2 Blending

5.2.1 Wool

5.2.2 Cotton

5.2.3 Other Blendings

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Apparel

5.3.2 Household Furnishing

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Other Applications (Outdoor)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Spain

5.4.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd

6.4.2 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS

6.4.3 Dralon

6.4.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Montefibre SpA

6.4.6 SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.7 CNPC

6.4.8 DOLAN GmbH

6.4.9 Exlan Japan Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.11 Grupo Kaltex SA de CV

6.4.12 Indian Acrylics Limited

6.4.13 Kaneka Corporation

6.4.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.15 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

6.4.16 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Acrylonitrile Production

