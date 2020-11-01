Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market report contains a primary overview of the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

– Acrylic-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used by OEMs for the production of automotive. They are also used in refinishing and aftermarket. Acrylic-based PSAs, in general, exhibit lower initial tack and require a longer set-up period to obtain their maximum adhesion. However, they are less prone to develop sticky edges and maintain a more consistent level of removability on removable labels.

– Acrylic PSAs are mostly applied for outdoor applications and hold a strong odor. They possess decent peel strength, adhesion, and are highly resistant to weather. Double-coated acrylic foam tapes are used to attach automotive exterior trim, such as body side moldings, fascia, rocker panels, molding inserts, emblems, appliqués, and a variety of other automotive trim parts.

– PSAs allow automotive converters and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to produce end-products with slimmer profiles, lighter overall weight, and greater long-term reliability.

– Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have set up their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific, and are further planning to expand their production capacities in the region, in the near future. In the North American region, the double digit growth in Mexico (13%) in the automotive production is also likely to contribute to the demand for acrylic PSA’s.

– Hence, the strong growth of the automotive industry across the globe is expected to boost the demand for acrylic PSAs, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

– China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 85% of the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in this region.

– China’s packaging requirement is high as the country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy. With a growth pattern in the industrial and FMCG products in the country, the packaging demand has been experiencing an increase, further driving the demand for acrylic PSAs from the packaging industry.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41% during the period 2017-2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production in the consumer electronics segment is estimated to boost the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in India.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India, and Japan, the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Low Cost Flexible Packaging Aids

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tapes

5.1.2 Labels

5.1.3 Graphics (films)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Paper and Paperboard Packaging

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Water-based

5.3.2 Solvent-based

5.3.3 Hot Melt

5.3.4 Radiation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 UAE

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adhesives Research, Inc.

6.4.3 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema

6.4.5 Ashland Inc.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.7 Beardow & Adams

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Drytac Corporation

6.4.10 Franklin International Inc.

6.4.11 H.B. Fuller

6.4.12 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.13 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.14 LG Chem

6.4.15 Mactac

6.4.16 No-tape Industrial Co.

6.4.17 Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Tesa SE

6.4.19 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting focus towards Bio-Based PSA’s

7.2 Other Opportunities

