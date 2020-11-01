Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report contains a primary overview of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis industry.
Competitor Landscape: Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018
Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.
Detailed TOC of Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 The Rising Number of Acute Stroke Patients
4.2.2 Technological Innovations in Diagnostic and Surgical Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Alternative Treatments and High Costs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Diagnostic Type
5.1.1 Computed Tomography
5.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
5.1.3 Carotid Ultrasound
5.1.4 Cerebral Angiography
5.1.5 Electrocardiography
5.1.6 Echocardiography
5.1.7 Other Diagnostic Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Covidien PLC
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd
6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.6 Penumbra, Inc.
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
