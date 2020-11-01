Adhesive Tapes Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Adhesive Tapes Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Adhesive Tapes market report contains a primary overview of the Adhesive Tapes market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Adhesive Tapes market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Adhesive Tapes industry.

3M

Avery Dennison

Berry plastics

Bostik SA

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Lintec corporation

Mactac

Nitto denko corporation japan

RPM International

Scapa

Shurtape technologies, LLc

sika AG

The market for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from lightweight automotive vehicles and increasing demand from the packaging and medical industries.

– The packaging industry dominated the adhesive tapes market in 2018 by adding value to various manufacturing sectors including agriculture, pharma, retail, FMCG, etc.

– Usage of adhesive clips as an alternative to stitches is likely to act as an opportunity in the future