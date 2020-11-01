Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market report contains a primary overview of the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Glioblastoma Multiforme Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period
In terms of type, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been classified into glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, anaplastic oligoastrocytoma, and others. Glioblastoma multiforme accounts for approximately 15% of all intracranial tumors and about 60% of all astrocytic tumors. Consequently, this segment is likely to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, followed by anaplastic astrocytoma. Intense research and development focus of manufacturers, the presence of significant patient population driving demand for effective therapeutics to improve the overall survival rate, and rapidly increasing the pipeline of innovative novel drugs are attributed to the high growth of the segment.
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
North America dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for approximately a 37% share in terms of revenue. Europe was another major market for adult malignant glioma therapeutics in 2018. Technological advancement is a major driver of the market in North America and Europe. However, growth of the market in the near future is likely to depend on the combined prospects in technology and opportunity in the developing countries in Asia, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a relatively high patient population demanding affordable care and improvements in healthcare infrastructure to aid in the early diagnosis of malignant gliomas.
Detailed TOC of Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Incurable Status of the Disease
4.2.2 Global Increase in Aging Population
4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Brain Disorders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Diminishing Preference for Chemotherapy
4.3.2 Low Approval Rates for Novel Therapeutics for Glioma
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Disease
5.1.1 Glioblastoma Multiforme
5.1.2 Anaplastic Astrocytoma
5.1.3 Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
5.1.4 Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma
5.1.5 Other Types of Disease
5.2 Therapy
5.2.1 Chemotherapy
5.2.1.1 Temozolomide
5.2.1.2 Bevacizumab
5.2.1.3 Carmustine
5.2.1.4 Other Types of Chemotherapy
5.2.2 Targeted Drug Therapy
5.2.2.1 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors
5.2.2.2 Other Monoclonal Antibodies
5.2.3 Radiation Therapy
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AbbVie, Inc.
6.1.2 Amgen, Inc.
6.1.3 Arbor Pharmaceuticals
6.1.4 Bio Rad Laboratories
6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 Pfizer, Inc.
6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
